The New Normal Way to Watch Movies in Cinemas

The Provincial Government of DKI Jakarta has decided to reopen cinemas soon.

DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has warned cinema managers to strictly implement the COVID-19 health protocols when theatres reopen to the public.

“If there are cinema activities that later do not follow health protocols, then the steps taken by the provincial government are quite simple. Namely, we will close their business activities,” Anies said.

According to Anies, the main priority of the Jakarta Provincial Government at this time is public health and safety in the face of COVID-19. Plans to reopen cinemas in the capital have been discussed with the COVID-19 Handling Task Force.

A spokesperson for the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, Wiku Adisasmito, said the reason cinemas can reopen is due to their contributions to increasing the public’s health to prevent the spread of the virus.

The reason is, according to Wiku, people feel happy when watching movies in theatres. This feeling of happiness has an effect on increasing body immunity which can reduce the risk of catching COVID-19.

However, the COVID-19 Handling Task Force prohibits children, people who are sick, and people who have a history of comorbidities from watching films in cinemas because they are susceptible to exposure.

“We suggest that those who come are people over 12 years of age and under 60 years of age. In addition, people must be in good health with no cough, a temperature under 38 degrees Celsius, sore throat, cold or flu-like symptoms, sneezing, and shortness of breath,” Wiku said.

Not only that, Wiku also prohibited viewers from consuming food and drinks while in the cinema. Cinema-goers will have to always wear their masks while inside. Meanwhile, cinema managers are also being asked to show films with a maximum duration of two hours and adjust the seating distance between the audience.

Source: Kompas