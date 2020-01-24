The Groundbreaking of LRT Bali Is Planned to Be Mid-2020

Bali is set to have a light rail transit (LRT) system built. Head of the Bali Transportation Agency, IGW Samsi Gunarta, said the plan is currently in the feasibility study stage. Based on the plan, the groundbreaking of this project will be held in mid-2020.

“The LRT has been included in our scheme, a scheme both in the master plan of national and regional trains,” Samsi said. The first step to be carried out will be the route of I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport to Jineng, Badung. The total length is due to be around 5 kilometres.

The project will be carried out by PT Nindya Karya (Persero) with the Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corporation (KIND) and the Korea Rail Network Authority (KRNA). The investment value of this project is around Rp5trillion.

“So, this will be a business-to-business job between PT Angkasa Pura and its investors, but still the direction of the provincial plan must be followed,” he said.

Samsi added, to construct this project, underground LRT can be an option. For areas where land acquisition is difficult it will likely be built underground. “Although the risks are indeed far more expensive in construction,” he said.

In the long term, the LRT project is planned to be connected to Singapadu and Ubud, Gianyar or as far as 30 kilometres.

The plan to construct this LRT is to ease congestion around I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport. InIn addition to accommodating the movement of passengers, the LRT will be built so that Bali has a reliable mode of transportation and a good level of security.

Source: Kompas

Image: Ping Point