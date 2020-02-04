Technological Skills are Needed for the Upcoming Future

The head of Indonesian Private University Association, Budi Djatmiko, has stated that tourism and a number of other diplomas in Indonesia including journalism, banking, travel, and retail face extinction because of the rise of technology.

A Balinese grab driver said the “internet ruined everything”, he holds a diploma as tour guide which is no longer practical as tourists now can access all information regarding tours and travel via the internet.

This is a similar issue to the problems in other fields such as banking and retail. In the United States, the annual bonus for investment bankers is being cut 30 per cent as algorithms can now can trade faster and better than a human.

Moreover, in the retail arena, more people are shopping online rather than going to traditional retailers, leading to the closure of offline stores such as supermarkets, popular retail chains, and travel agencies. Media-wise, many traditional media such as magazines and newspapers are in decline as people tend to choose social media as their daily source of news.

The skills needed to serve these demands are all technology-based, including computer coding, data processing, robotics, and natural process languages. Gachon University in South Korea requires students to pass a mandatory courses in Artificial Intelligence, big data, and software knowledge by 2020.

In the higher education sector, many universities are now offering fully online courses. In Indonesia, there are about 4,800 offline universities.According to data, in March 2019 there were seven universities that held online degree programmes, which are led by UT and Binus and are now fully running. The number increased by 22 universities in November 2019.

Adaptations that schools and colleges should take into a consideration include skills in computers and technologies, in order to adjust to the job market of the future.