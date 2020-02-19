Sukabumi Immigration Meets with Employers About Coronavirus

Executives and representatives of companies employing foreign workers in Sukabumi, West Java have been called by the district’s Immigration Office as a precautionary measure against the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“At least 60 companies engaged in textile, garment, leather, and hotel industries were summoned. This is a part of the effort to familiarise the public with the programme to thwart the spread of novel coronavirus that foreign workers may carry,” said Head of the Sukabumi Immigration Office, Nurudin.

This meeting was in reference to the Law and Human Rights Minister’s regulation number three of 2020 on the suspension of visa-free and visa-on-arrival provisions for Chinese citizens. A total of 143 Chinese nationals are currently staying in Sukabumi District and four in Sukabumi Municipality.

At the meeting, the immigration office briefed representatives of the companies on the suspension of visa-on-arrival for Chinese citizens. Anybody who has been in China in the preceding 14 days or has a history of epidemiological exposure to COVID-19 is also being denied entry to Indonesia pursuant, to article 13 of the regulation.

Foreign nationals who have been in Indonesia and have overstayed their visas are also not allowed to return to their country. The immigration office will issue emergency permits to stay for 30 days to them.

“Up until now, the Sukabumi Immigration Office has not issued an emergency permit of stay to any Chinese citizens, including those staying Sukabumi District and Sukabumi Municipality,” Nurudin added.

Source: Tempo

Image: Kesatu