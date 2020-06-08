Sudirman-Thamrin Area Crowded on First Day Back to the Office

Office workers have begun to repopulate the area around the HI Roundabout and Jalan Jenderal Sudirman-M.H. Thamrin in Central Jakarta, on the first day of offices being allowed to reopen during the transition period of the large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) in DKI Jakarta.

Along with increased pedestrian traffic, the flow of vehicles in the area was also markedly higher. At around 8-9:30 am, pedestrians were seen heading towards a number of office buildings in the area. Footfall was coming from Transjakarta bus stops as well as there being lots of online motorcycle taxis in the area.

Along the sidewalks of the HI Roundabout, dozens of municipal police officers were on guard. They reprimanded people who passed by for not wearing masks or having them on incorrectly.

One transportation service officer on duty at Jalan M.H. Thamrin, Achmad Luvi said, “the situation today in the region was different from the early days of implementing PSBB in the capital city.”

“I have a job here. At the beginning of PSBB, it was really quiet. Workers who crossed were 1-2 people at peak hours in the morning,” he continued. Luvi noted that there was an increase in the number of people passing along the sidewalk this morning compared to the initial days of PSBB, which began on 10th April.

“Like before, 5-10 people crossed each time, it was the same as the beginning (PSBB). But comparing to the normal days it’s also high because the usual crossing on normal days can be dozens of people,” he said.

Furthermore, one of the employees working in a local office, Yohan, said the same thing. According to the worker, there has been an increase in activity in the region compared to when PSBB was in full force.

“Since the beginning of the PSBB, I still went to work in the office, divided per-shift. Now, this does look more crowded compared to the time before PSBB was loosened,” Yohan said.

Traffic

The traffic on Jalan Jenderal Sudirman and Jalan M.H. Thamrin around the HI Roundabout was observed to be running smoothly.

The volume of vehicles on these roads was quite crowded, but there have been no traffic jams. The police officers from the transportation department were busy managing the traffic around the HI Roundabout.

Previously, Governor of DKI Jakarta Anies Baswedan had requested the community follow health protocols in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These rules include, among others, imposing a maximum capacity limit of 50 percent on offices and public transport, reorganising working days into shift patterns, requiring workers to wear masks, checking body temperatures on arrival, and providing hand sanitisers, along with other measures.

It was noted that there was an increase in positive cases of coronavirus in DKI Jakarta, with 163 cases on Sunday 7th June. The accumulation of COVID-19 positive cases in Jakarta reached 8,033. Of that number, 3,130 people recovered and 529 others died.

Source: CNN Indonesia

Image: Detik