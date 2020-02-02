Success, Indonesians Were Evacuated from China

On Sunday morning at 8:45am, 245 Indonesians who were in Wuhan city, China, arrived at Hang Nadim Airport in Batam, Riau Islands aboard a chartered Batik Air plane.

The passengers were then flown to Natuna Island, taking an hour and 20 minutes, on three planes prepared by the Indonesian Air Force (TNI AU), where they will be quarantined.

Chief of the Operations Division of the Hang Nadim Airbase, Major Lek Wardoyo, said the Indonesian Air Force had prepared two Boeing planes, with a capacity of the 100 people each, and one Hercules plane with a capacity of a 100-130 people, accompanied by medical workers, to help the evacuation procedure.

All the passengers from Wuhan had their temperatures taken and health checked before boarding the plane from Wuhan. If any passengers begin to show symptoms of coronavirus, they will be isolated from the others.

The government has assigned Embung Fatimah Regional General Hospital to be the referral hospital to treat any patients infected with coronavirus.

Source: Antara News

Image: Alinea