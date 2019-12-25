Stricter Border Checks for Australians Returning from Bali

Residents who return to Australia will face examination by dogs, bio-security officers, and x-ray machines.

The announcement of the stricter regime comes from the Australian Government following an outbreak of African swine flu which has begun to plague in Indonesia.

Inspections are to be carried out to protect the Australian pork industry, which is valued at AU$5billion. Bali is a favourite destination for Australian tourists and also happens to be an area with many pig farms.

Head of Security Section in the Australian Department of Agriculture, Lyn O’Connell appealed to citizens returning home to declare their belongings and activities. “If you go abroad, think carefully what you bring home. And if you visit a farm or go to the countryside, declare it when you go home,” O’Conell said.

He requested Australians not to carry high-risk products. Residents have even been asked to clean mud and dirt from their footwear and equipment. Those who lie about their luggage and activities can face a fine of AU$420.

Last November, a Vietnamese citizen was deported and prevented from entering Australia for three years because he did not declare his luggage as containing four kilograms of pork.

So far, there have been 11 countries in Asia that have been declared affected by the African swine flu outbreak. The eleven countries are Cambodia, China, Mongolia, Vietnam, South Korea, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Timor-Leste, and Indonesia.

Source: Kompas

Image: Detik