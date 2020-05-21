Starting Friday, Entering Exiting Jakarta Requires Permit Letter

DKI Jakarta provincial government will require people who want to exit or enter the capital to show an admission permit (SIKM) starting Friday 22nd May.

This is in accordance with the Governor Regulation No. 47 year 2020, on the restriction of activities travelling and/or entering the DKI Jakarta province, in efforts to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

“Per Friday 22nd May, the Jakarta entry permit must already be shown, “

said Head of Jakarta Transportation Office, Syafrin Liputo. He explained that the permit must be shown in 12 checkpoints.

These checkpoints are: Jalan Raya Bekasi, Kolong flyover Cakung; Kalimalang Highway, U-turn TL Lampir; Jalan Raya Simpang UI; Pasar Jumay intersection; Jalan Ciledug Raya, in front of Budi Luhur campus; Joglo Raya, Alfa Park; Central Reef Police Post, Raden Saleh; Kalideres police station; Kamal police station; and Cikarang Barat toll gate and Cikupa toll gate.

Syafrin confirmed that those who could not show an SIKM at any of these 12 checkpoints would be asked to return.

The Governor of DKI Jakarta Anies Baswedan said that with the publication of provision 47/2020, the entire population of DKI Jakarta is not to travel outside the Jabodetabek area, except for duties and occupations in the permitted sectors that remain operational during large-scale social restrictions (PSBB).

Anyone travelling in the Jabodetabek region does not require this permission. To obtain a SIKM, applicants must complete a number of requirements, such as having a cover letter from an RT or RW, a health statement, and a certificate of service travel.

The permit will be completed with QR Code to facilitate the staff in the field. The clerk at the checkpoint will scan the QR Code and ensured the information in the document is correct.

“Officers in the field do not need to check, enough checks can permit from the provincial government, not other permits. Only from the provincial government received officers in the field, ” explained Anies.

Source: CNN Indonesia

Image: Kompas.com