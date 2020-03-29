Soerkano Hatta Airport In Partial Shutdown

Angkasa Pura is halting operations at terminals 1B and 2F temporarily, in anticipation of the further spread COVID-19. This closure will take effect as of 1st April and run to 29th May 2020.

“The purpose of this operational restriction is to prevent the spread of coronavirus through the movement of passengers, visitors, and workers at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport,” said Agus Haryadi as the Executive General Manager of International Airport of Soekarno-Hatta, Angkasa Pura II.

Agus added that the processing of passengers bound for Terminal 1 will instead be done in Sub Terminal 1A for all domestic flights on the airlines’ Lion Air, Trigana, and Airfast Indonesia. Services for passengers due to travel to terminal 2 will only be done in terminals 2D and 2E.

For Low-Cost Carrier flights (LCC) that usually fly into terminal 2F, there will be a transfer to terminal 3. The LCC airlines in question are Air Asia Bhd, Indonesia Air Asia, Jet Star Asia, Cebu Pacific, Fly Scoot, Lion Air, Batik Air, Malindo, Thai Lion, and Citilink.

The Passenger Service Charge will still be applied for use the terminal 2F. “To anticipate passengers who are still going to terminal 2F, we provide shuttle buses and helpdesk officers at Terminal 2F,” Agus Haryadi explained. “We need to say that the limitation of these operations is temporary. However, in the event that it is necessary it can be extended based on the developing situation,” said Agus Haryadi.

The policy refers to the Decree of the Minister of Health of the Republic of Indonesia Number HK.01.07 / MENKES / 104/2020 SE Director General of Civil Aviation No.6 Year 2020.

Source: Kompas and CNN Indonesia

Image: Kompas