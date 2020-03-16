Sensatia Botanicals Launches Facial Scrub and Facial Mask Collection

Sensatia Botanicals, Indonesia’s leading natural beauty care brand, is poised to introduce its latest addition to the assortment of skincare it offers, with a new facial scrub and facial mask collection. Made of all-natural oils and extracts, this collection is complemented with ten options of products to cater to all skin types and conditions.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of this facial scrub and facial mask collection to provide refreshing weekly treatments with all-natural exfoliants and clay,” said Michael Lorenti Jr., Managing Director of Sensatia Botanicals. “The range is now complete with choices so that customers can find a suitable facial scrub and facial mask to address their needs, based on their individual skin type.”

Available in a wide range of formulas, products in this collection are designed to buff away impurities and help improve specific skin conditions. Each product is packed with nutrients and all-natural ingredients that help exfoliate, moisturise, clarify, tone, and rejuvenate skin:

Cleopatra’s Rose Facial Scrub and Facial Mask are formulated for all skin types. The luxurious facial scrub contains argan seeds to gently exfoliate and shea butter for a moisture boost. Infused with the subtle aroma of rose damask and a touch of citrus, the lightweight facial mask helps to purify and pamper the skin with a clay base that draws out impurities.

Unscented Sensitive Facial Scrub and Facial Mask are formulated for sensitive and mature skin. The creamy facial scrub contains specks of apricot seeds that remove tired skin cells and impurities. Natural ingredients like argan oil, starfruit and jicama root add nutrients to refresh and replenish. The fragrance-free facial mask gently cleanses and promotes a calmer, clearer complexion with magnolia berry extracts that add skin-calming and restorative results.

Coconut & Vanilla Facial Scrub and Wild Honey Facial Mask are formulated for dry skin. The gentle facial scrub is formulated with botanical extracts like aloe vera juice, walnut shell, and cacao seed extract which helps buff away old skin cells and replenishes nutrients. Incredibly soothing and subtly aromatic, the facial mask gently purifies and nourishes skin with argan oil, shea butter, and kakadu plum extract which contribute to a healthy, rejuvenated complexion.

Green Tea & Tamarind Facial Scrub and Facial Mask are formulated for combination skin. The refreshing facial scrub contains walnut shell powder that helps buff away impurities, while antioxidant-rich lime and tamarind provide nourishment and protect against stressors. Featuring mineral-rich clay, the facial mask helps remove old skin cells and excess oil for an extra boost of nourishment from extracts of antioxidant-rich tamarind, alfalfa, and green tea leaf.

Tea Tree & Lemon Facial Scrub and Facial Mask are formulated for oily to acne-prone skin. The gentle, charcoal-enriched facial scrub helps draw out impurities and remove dead skin cells with tea tree oil that is known to fight acne and blemishes. The soothing yet moisturising mask, with a clay base, tea tree leaf, and lemon oil helps remove excess oil and reduce inflammation caused by acne.

are formulated for oily to acne-prone skin. The gentle, charcoal-enriched facial scrub helps draw out impurities and remove dead skin cells with tea tree oil that is known to fight acne and blemishes. The soothing yet moisturising mask, with a clay base, tea tree leaf, and lemon oil helps remove excess oil and reduce inflammation caused by acne.

The facial scrubs use 100% natural exfoliants sourced from botanicals such as argan, walnut, apricot, and clay. These earth-friendly ingredients help slough away dead skin cells and can be safely washed away knowing they will not disturb rivers and marine life. This collection provides two-step exfoliation to help purify skin before using other skincare products. The facial scrub removes dead skin cells and dirt, while the facial mask helps draw out any remaining impurities. This preps the skin by helping it to better absorb moisturisers, serums, and other products.

Retailed at IDR 120,000 for 60ml, these products are available for purchase starting on 10th March 2020 in all Sensatia Botanicals stores as well as at the official website.

For more information about Sensatia Botanicals, please visit www.sensatia.com.