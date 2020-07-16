Sara Connor Freed and Awaiting Deportation to Australia

A prisoner convicted of murdering a police officer, Sara Connor, 50, has been released after serving her sentence in the class II A women’s prison in Denpasar.

Connor was released on Thursday 16th July handed over to the Class I Immigration Checkpoint (TPI) Ngurah Rai ready to be deported to her home country, Australia.

“She has been taken by the Ngurah Rai immigration officers for the time being. Yes, she will be entrusted with immigration until there is a flight,” said I Putu Surya Dharma, Head of Public Relations of the Bureaucracy Reform and Information Technology Office of the Bali Ministry of Law and Human Rights.

Sara Connor was sentenced to five years in prison, starting from the date of detention, 10th August 2016, and was scheduled to finish serving her sentence on 20th August 2021. However, due to her remission of 13 months and 10 days, the date of her freedom had been brought forward to 16th July 2020.

Connor had been granted special leave twice since 2017; the 2017 general remission was for two months and then special Christmas leave for a month in 2017.

Later, Connor was granted special leave in 2018 for three months; 2018 Christmas leave for a month, 2019 general leave for four months, 2019 special Christmas leave for a month, and then in 2019 additional leave for one month and 10 days. The total leave that she’s been given during her sentence totals 13 months and 10 days.

Surya said that Sara Connor would be flown home to Australia on Friday 17th July onboard a flight from Jakarta.

“It’s possible that there will be a flight tomorrow from Jakarta. A rapid test will be conducted in immigration before she is flown,” Surya said.

Sara Connor was one of the perpetrators of the Aipda Wayan Sudarsa murder who was a member of the Kuta Police Precinct in 2016. Connor was sentenced to five years in prison for the murder of Aipda Wayan Sudarsa along with her boyfriend David Taylor by the Denpasar District Court Judges.

Source: Merdeka

Image: ABC