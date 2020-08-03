Russian Nationals Amongst Most Deported from Bali Throughout 2020

The Regional Office of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights in Bali has stated that the number of immigration administrative measures, or deportation of foreign nationals, has been dominated by those from Russia for the first half of this year.

The head of the Sub-Division of Public Relations and reform of Bali’s Ministry of Law and Human Rights Regional Office, I Putu Surya Dharma, explained that based on immigration data until June 2020, there were five countries with the highest number of violators.

“The total number is 59 people, from 26 different countries and the types of violations are also different,” said Surya.

In the period from January to June 2020, the most deportations where in March, when 19 people were forcibly removed. Russian nationals were among the majority with 10 people over the whole six month period, then seven Australians, five Bulgarians, four Chinese, and three from the Philippines.

The majority of violations were related to not complying with the law, amounting to 34 violations. 21 violations were in regard to exceeding residence permits, two violations have been noted as giving a description not to obtain a residence permit, one violation was for misusing a residence permit, and one offence under UNHCR.

The type of visa violators were on was also varied, ranging from visa-free visits (BVK), ITAS, visa on arrival, and emergency visas. The applicable laws that were violated also varied, including Article 123 letter (a) ACT No. 6 year 2011 on immigration, Article 122 letter (a) ACT No. 6 year 2011 on immigration, article 78 UU RI No. 6 year 2011 about immigration, and article 75 UU RI No. 6 year 2011 on immigration.

Surya said that the deportations have been carried out since 8th January 2020, and the processes are still running every month with foreign citizens being returned home according to their country of origin.

