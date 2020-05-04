Russian Family Deported from Lombok

A Russian family was deported from Indonesia to their hometown on Sunday 5th March morning. As previously reported, the family had been taken to Mataram Immigration on Lombok, after being caught busking in a traditional market to make ends meet in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The three people, Mikhail Bondarek, 29, Ekaterina, 28, and their toddler, were put on a boat on Sunday morning at around 6:30 WITA, headed for the Lembar Port, West Lombok, and crossed to Bali,” Syahrifullah, Head of the Class I Immigration Office of Mataram, said when on Sunday.

“The activities of the three foreigners disrupted public order, so administrative action was taken from immigration,” explained Syahrifullah.

Syahrifullah further said that when they were called by the investigators at the TPI Mataram Class I Immigration Office on 29th April 2020, the couple were seen singing around the market. Following the investigation, the three Russian citizens were secured at the Mataram Immigration office.

The Russian family returned to their hometown on a flight at 21:00 WITA. The family had failed to go to the Russian Consulate Office in Bali; their flight was directly managed by the Russian Embassy in Jakarta.

Source: Kompas & Harian Nusa

Image: Harian Nusa