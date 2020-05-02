Ramadhan Packages

It’s the month of Ramadhan; a time for self-reflection and togetherness. Breaking the fast with your loved ones during social distancing can be a special moment, particularly if it’s accompanied by some appetizing dishes offered by these hotels.

Le Meridien Jakarta

Le Meridien Jakarta presents Ramadhan #DiRumahAja by Chef Vindex Tengker making the pulang kampung tradition possible through cuisine. Ramadhan #DiRumahAja offers delivery and takeaway. Handcrafted meals by Chef Vindex Tengker highlight four unique culinary destinations around Indonesia, available to be delivered throughout Jakarta.

Celebrity Chef Vindex will be at the kitchen of Le Meridien Jakarta during Ramadhan 2020, bringing his great passion and expertise in authentic Indonesian cooking. With recipes originating from his oma, or grandmother, and through his amazing culinary journey, Chef Vindex has prepared an enticing Indonesian set meal for iftar.

Covering dishes from the length and breadth of the archipelago, the menu selection includes:

BALI, featuring sweet potato rice, chicken betutu, long bean lawar, sambal matah, and black rice pudding. JAWA, featuring nasi kuning, lamb rujak, urap sayur, sambal bajak, and kolak campur SUMATRA, featuring, nasi gurih, beef rendang, sayur kapau, sambal hijau, and ketan rrikaya MANADO, featuring nasi jagung, ikan woku, sayur bunga papaya, sambal dabu–dabu, and klappertaart

Handcrafted Meals are priced at Rp125,000 nett per portion including cut fruit, dates, and a drink. Free delivery to guests’ doorstep is offered with a minimum purchase of four portions. Le Meridien Jakarta is also offering ten percent discount on purchases of 10–19 portions, 20 percent discount on purchase of 20–29 portions and 30 per cent on purchase of 30 portions and above.

For orders and inquiries, guests can call +621 – 251 3131 or WhatsApp to +62815 1300 3030. This offer is also available at online partners Traveloka, Fave, Chope, Tokopedia, Go-Food, and Grab Food. Find us on Instagram

Hotel Kempinski Jakarta

Embrace the spirit of the Holy Month of Ramadhan with your family and share truly memorable moments at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta at Home.

Signatures:

This Ramadhan, our talented Signatures Restaurant chefs have prepared various Indonesian Ramadhan favourites to break your fasting.

Tease your palate with various Indonesian delights for your iftar. Enjoy Indonesian favourites from tongseng kambing kurma and rendang daging to an international menu of salmon en croute, with prices starting from Rp150,000 nett, including takjil and dessert.

OKU:

For an experience of breaking fast like no other, OKU offers a box of happiness; popularly known as the OKU Iftar Bento. Enjoy various iftar bentos starting from teriyaki chicken all the way to grilled US short ribs. The bento is available with prices starting from Rp150,000 nett, served with takjil and dessert.

Ramadhan Hampers:

To share the Eid Mubarak blessings, Kempi Deli offers specially crafted hampers for your family, friends, and colleagues. This delectable combination of cakes, cookies and sweet bites will impress your loved ones! Prices starting from Rp600,000 net.

Kempi Deli and Paulaner take away:

For those who miss our Kempi Deli and Paulaner, now Kempi Deli and Paulaner Brauhaus are able to fulfill takeout and delivery orders. From breakfast to dinner, choose your favourite menu items and the team will be ready to deliver right to your door. Over 30+ food selections are ready to order starting from Kempi Deli’s most popular sandwiches and bakery for your breakfast, and selections of salads, plus for your healthy lunch you can choose a refreshing juice, all ready to be delivered right to your home. And for Paulaner Brauhaus fans, don’t worry! You can stay at home whilst enjoying our most popular products from Paulaner Brauhaus, such as the Paulaner platter, crispy pork knuckle, and Bavarian sausages with your family at home.

Rooms:

Staying in is the new normal!

Immerse yourself in the comfort and luxury of our spacious rooms whilst you work or relax, all whilst soaking in the city’s extraordinary sights. Available in two options – day use only, for up to 9 hours, and a one-night stay.

Day Use Package:

– Deluxe room for Rp1,288,000 nett

– Complimentary tea, coffee, and pastries upon arrival

– Food and beverage credit of Rp150,000 nett for a la carte orders

One Night Stay Package:

– Grand deluxe room at Rp1,988,000 nett

– Executive grand deluxe room at Rp2,488,000 nett

Inclusive of breakfast for two people, complimentary food and beverage credit up to Rp350,000 nett for room service, and one serving of afternoon snacks for two adults.

For further information and reservations, please talk to us at:

Signatures Restaurant: 021 2358 3898 | signatures.jakarta@kempinski.com | 0877 7503 7507 . Find us on Instagram

OKU: 021 2358 3896 | oku.jakarta@kempinski.com | 081 700 700 59

Kempi Deli: 021 2358 3985 | kempideli.jakarta@kempinski.com | 081 700 500 79

Rooms: 021 2358 3800

Instagram

JW Marriott Jakarta

Welcoming the holy month of Ramadhan, JW Marriott Jakarta offers a special menu for iftar, or breaking fast, with a new concept of ‘Iftar To You’. Complying with the government’s large-scale social restrictions, JW Marriott Jakarta provides a convenient and safe delivery service enabling customers to enjoy various Ramadhan dishes in the comfort of their own homes, prepared by Sailendra Restaurant’s culinary team.

There are five available menu options hailing from different parts of Indonesia, namely mandalika rijsttafel, Toba’s arsik and cipera, nasi kebuli komplit, nasi gudeg komplit, and ‘Peduli’ set menu. Each set is inclusive of takjil, appetisers, a main course, rice, soup, vegetables, various homemade sambals, crackers, and desserts all unique to each cuisine.

A set menu for up to four people starts from Rp700,000 nett, while a portion for up to 8 people is priced at Rp1,500,000 nett. Each set menu includes a bottle of healthy jamu “empon-empon”, a herbal elixir to boost immunity naturally.

For customers who would like to give to others, the ‘Peduli’ set menu is also available for single portion ordering at Rp150,000 nett.

Meanwhile, the pastry team of JW Marriott Jakarta has also created a variety of Lebaran cookies with premium ingredients for welcoming Eid Al-Fitr. Various Lebaran cookies such as nastar, kaastengel, sagu keju, and innovatively made dates oatmeal cookies, are just a few of the options for the hampers. These hampers are available in two packages: ‘Ainur Hamper’ for Rp700,000 net and ‘Bayran Hamper’ for Rp1,200,000 nett, including tasbih and a prayer mat.

Through the ‘JW CARES’ social initiative, JW Marriott Jakarta will donate ten percent from the total sales of ‘Iftar To You’, along with other products, to the community, as well as providing complimentary boxes for drivers who pick up the orders. These initiatives will also support JW Marriott Jakarta’s own associates and take care of customers by providing a convenient delivery service and complimentary healthy jamu for each purchase.

For more information and reservations, please call 021 5798 8888 or WhatsApp 0811 5886 111. Find us on Instagram

Raffles To Go

To welcome the holy month of Ramadhan, Raffles Jakarta presents “Raffles To Go”, a home delivery service that brings a unique experience of buka puasa to the comfort of your own home. Embrace the spirit of the holy month of Ramadhan with your family, friends, and colleagues with Raffles Jakarta signature buka puasa menu.

The culinary team has prepared various options, from individual packages to four varieties of family packages in menus for four and up to six people with choices of Indonesian Ramadhan favourites to break your fasting. The menu comes with an assortment of tajil, a choice of appetiser, soup, a main course, a choice of condiment such as crackers, lalapan, and sambal as well as dessert and homemade to go specialty teas.

Packages start from Rp750,000 nett for the Raffles buka puasa family package for four people and is valid during the month of Ramadhan 2020.

All food is prepared in compliance with the appropriate hygiene standards and following the guidance of local health authorities. For orders and more details, please contact +62 855 8155 888 by phone or WhatsApp. Find us on Instagram

(For orders above Rp250,000, delivery is free within the Jakarta area up to 10km. Otherwise, a delivery fee will apply. Please place your order for the buka puasa menu by 11am for same-day delivery.)

MEMORABLE RAMADHAN WITH GRAND HYATT JAKARTA

Let this #stayhome Ramadhan be the most memorable time for your family and loved ones. Take advantage of our special offers and strengthen the family bonding with a newfound togetherness. Embrace the spirit of Ramadhan together with us.

Iftar family-style package Break your fast in the comfort of your home and enjoy the family-friendly iftar set menu created by our culinary team, featuring Indonesian favourites and the most delicious of local and international desserts.

Rp700,000+ per set, ideal for two to four people, the package includes two takjil items, four appetisers, one soup, six main dishes, six desserts, and seasonal cut fruits.

Available for home or office delivery within Jakarta at an additional cost, or for takeaway. For enquiries, please contact +6221 2992 1430 or 0815 913 1234 (WhatsApp or call) or email grandcafe.ghjakarta@hyatt.com. Follow us on Instagram

Ramadhan Gift Hampers

Browse an array of Grand Hyatt Jakarta luxury gift hampers, and choose from the curated selection of baskets or create a personalised gift hamper.

Gift hampers start at Rp650,000+. Order gift hampers online via http://bit.ly/HyattHampers. Home or office delivery service to the Jabodetabek area is available for an additional charge.

Memorable Ramadhan With Grand Hyatt Jakarta

Give the Gift of Food If you are looking for ways to celebrate the spirit of giving during Ramadhan, let us help you bring smiles to those in need during this challenging time of COVID-19, which is disrupting lives, industries and education worldwide.

There is an army of selfless heroes who are risking their lives every day for others — for us. Let’s stand together to keep hope alive.

Our culinary team has created special donation meal boxes to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic for Rp50,000 nett per meal box, with a minimum of 50 boxes per order. Choose from fried rice, fried noodles, or an Indonesian vegetarian dish.

Orders must be placed at least three days in advance, and delivery is available on Fridays, by 6pm at the latest. Complimentary delivery is available within Jakarta.

Place your order by calling +6221 2992 1430 or 0815 913 1234 (WhatsApp or call), or email grandcafe.ghjakarta@hyatt.com.

Pullman Ciawi

“Ramadhan Festival at Home” with Pullman Ciawi Resort Spa & Convention takes place from 24th April to 25th May 2020. We introduce “Iftar #DiRumahAja Iftar Package Menu” at Rp268,000 nett per person. Enjoy the convenience of breaking the fast with a menu of favourites from the archipelago and across the world that can be ordered every day from 4.30pm to 9pm through +62 251 830 6888 by phone or WhatsApp to 0857 1027 3504. When breaking fast with the family #DIRUMAHAJA gets warmer with a variety of delicious meals from Damar Restaurant. Find us on Instagram

Wyndham Casablanca Jakarta

Wyndham Casablanca Jakarta has come up with the package buka puasa di rumah. Guests will be able to enjoy the contemporary Indonesian and Middle Eastern food from Cafe One and RIVA at home with their family. Packages start from Rp2,275,000 nett for five people or Rp455,000 nett per pax. This promotion will run from now until 23rd May 2020.

Due to popular demand, guests will also be able to order oxtail soup made with traditional herbs and spices and also tongseng kambing. It is specially prepared by our Indonesian master chef, Ratih.

Enjoy a special discount of 25 percent off when using credit card or debit card with our Bank Partners BNI Bank, Mandiri Bank, CIMB Niaga Bank, Mega Bank, BRI Bank. Find us on Instagram or call 0218282000.

Aside from the lively and inviting Street Food atmosphere, Cafe One has also prepared a special outdoor spot “Warung Kopi & Shisa”, lovingly in collaboration with Warkop Shisha. Guests can enjoy and relax with a traditional coffee and snacks after their breakfasting.

Besides the delectable buffet spread at Cafe One Restaurant, guests would also be able to enjoy the live Violet Acoustic and El – Asyiek Gambus music entertainment starting from 17:30 pm on weekdays.

The Ramadhan buffet starts on the 23rd April 2020 till 22nd May 2020, 6:30pm to 10:30pm. Priced at Rp3250.000++ per person, Idul Fitri Buffet priced at Rp275.000++ per person. 50 percent off for children below 12 years old for both buffets. Experience various delectable Ramadhan menu package cooked with the best organic ingredients at RIVA. Priced starting from Rp150.000++ per portion. Order the new exclusive customizable Ramadhan hampers as a great way to share the spirit of the Holy month. The hampers come in two styles, Exclusive Hamper price at Rp750.000++ per box and Deluxe Hamper price at Rp399.000++ per box. Halal Bi Halal “Silahturahmi” after the month of Ramadhan and Idul Fitri day at Cafe One. Price available at Rp325.000++ per person.

Outside Catering service is available if guests want to bring our culinary expertise directly to their office or at the comfort of their home, starting from Rp325.000++ per person and up.

Ramadhan Room Packages are also available from Rp950.000 nett per night room only. 50 percent off for buffet breakfast / Sahur. Valid from 23 April to 31 May 2020.

Celebrate this Ramadhan season at Wyndham Casablanca Hotel, Jakarta.

For reservations or enquiries, contact us at +62 21 828 2000 WhatsApp Restaurant +62 811-1612-115 / WhatsApp Front Office +62 811-9292-333 or info@wyndhamcasablancajakarta.com