Ramadhan Culinary Adventure at Wyndham Casablanca Jakarta

Wyndham Casablanca Jakarta’s culinary team have skilfully put together a sumptuous buffet spread with a variety of authentic local cuisines, promising an exceptional dining experience for all.

The casual, all-day dining outlet, Cafe One Restaurant at the lower lobby level, will be transformed with a contemporary Indonesian street food atmosphere which will feature classic Ramadhan food stalls like those found around Jakarta during the festive period. Expect to indulge in kambing guling and the restaurant’s renowned oxtail soup, all prepared by Indonesian master chef Ratih.

Cafe One has also prepared a special outdoor spot called “Warung Kopi dan Shisha” in collaboration with Warkop Shisha where you can enjoy Violet Acoustic and El-Asyiek Gambus performances starting at 5:30 pm on weekdays.

The Ramadhan buffet starts on 23rd April – 22nd May 2020 at 6:30-10:30 pm for Rp325,000++ per person, meanwhile the Idul Fitri buffet is priced at Rp275,000++ per person. Children below 12 years old get 50 per cent off on both buffets.

Furthermore, a delectable Ramadhan menu package, cooked with the best organic ingredients, at RIVA starts from Rp150,000++ per portion. You can also order the new and exclusive, customisable Ramadhan hampers in two styles: the exclusive hamper for Rp750,000++ per box and the deluxe hamper for Rp399,000++ per box, as a great way to share the spirit of the holy month. Or you can use the catering system that starts from Rp325,000++ per person. Ramadhan room packages are also available from Rp950,000 nett per night. Enjoy 50 per cent off the buffet breakfast or Sahur, valid from 23rd April to 31st May 2020. In addition, you can dine at Cafe One during Halal Bi Halal “Silahturahmi” after the month of Ramadhan and Idul Fitri at for Rp325,000++ per person.

For reservations or enquiries, contact us at +62 21 828 2000, WhatsApp Cafe One Restaurant on +62 811-1612-115, and WhatsApp Front Office on +62 811-9292-333 or email info@wyndhamcasablancajakarta.com