Public Eid Prayers Held Throughout Indonesia

President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana have sent wishes of Eid Mubarak 1441 H to Muslims throughout Indonesia.

“Happy Eid Al-Fitr 1 Shawwal 1441 H, please mentally and physically forgive us,” said Jokowi along with First Lady Iriana Widodo at the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java.

President Jokowi said that this year’s Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated in a different way due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdown and social distancing conditions are being experienced by a majority of countries in the world, including Indonesia.

President Jokowi has asked all Indonesian people not to carry out homecoming activities, that have become an annual tradition, due to the pandemic.

In addition to not going home, the president also asked people to temporarily not socialise in the usual way, namely by visiting each others’ homes. This must be done to prevent the spread of the virus.

“I feel this is very hard, but the safety of everyone is certainly more important. And it should be our priority,”

pleaded President Jokowi. He believes that if the Indonesian people are disciplined about this, the COVID-19 pandemic will be handled more quickly.

However, many people have been seen undertaking Eid Al-Fitr prayer in mosques and fields in areas that should be implementing large-scale social restrictions (PSBB), even though the government has repeatedly stated the threat of COVID-19 transmission is still ongoing.

Jami Nurul Islam Mosque in Mampang, South Jakarta continued to carry out Eid prayers. Residents have been arriving at the mosque since 6am.

Bintara Jaya Urban Village residents in West Bekasi performed Eid Al-Fitr prayers in the Al Hidayah Mosque area. There was a disinfectant spraying post prepared by the mosque’s management for each citizen who wished to pray there.

One of the oldest mosques in Surabaya, the Rahmat Mosque, also held Eid prayers in the middle of the pandemic, but by implementing social distancing and preventative health protocols. Hundreds of worshipers crowded into the mosque on Jalan Kembang Kuning.

In Makassar, South Sulawesi, a number of mosques still held Eid prayers. One of them is Jami’ul Ihsan Mosque, Panakkukang, Makassar, which was attended by around 200-300 residents.

Furthermore, the Al-Mashun Grand Mosque, which is on Sisingamangaraja Street, Medan, held congregational Eid prayers. Worshippers who came were required to use a mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, hundreds of residents of Cigentur Village in Bandung, West Java, performed Eid prayers in the Cendikia Cigentur Vocational High School.

Source: Liputan 6 and CNBC

Image: Detik