Presidential Palace Comments on the Suicide of South Korean Citizen in Solo

A South Korean citizen has committed suicide in Solo, worried that they were infected by the coronavirus.

The presidential palace has commented on the incident, “we use the benchmark from the lab result that indicated that this South Korean citizen was found negative,” said Dany Amrul Ichdan, Chief Expert of the Presidential Staff office.

The Presidential Staff is coordinating matters pertaining to the handling the coronavirus. Foreign citizens who live in Indonesia are encouraged to have their health checked to prevent any concerns about being infected by the virus.

Dany said the government will help these foreign citizens to get the best treatment from hospitals in Indonesia. “If something is found, regardless if it is a virus or a disease, then it spreads out then it will also be our loss a country. We’ll do anything to help out,” he added.

Previously, a South Korean woman with initials JEH, 57, had killed herself because she felt exposed to the coronavirus in her hotel room in Solo.

Kapolresta Surakarta, Kombes Andy Rifai remarked that JEH’s body was later examined in the Dr. Moewardi Hospital, where she was declared negative for the virus.

Source: Detik

Image: Patroli Post