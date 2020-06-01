President Jokowi: Pancasila Day 2020 is Different

President Joko Widodo has said that the anniversary of Pancasila in 2020 is different from previous years because this year must be commemorated in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jokowi also said that the commemoration of the birth of Pancasila is testing the struggle as a nation facing a pandemic in making policies to protect the community. This was explained by Jokowi when giving a mandate in the commemoration ceremony of the birth of Pancasila, which was broadcasted through the Presidential Secretariat YouTube broadcast on Monday 1st June.

“Commemoration of the anniversary of Pancasila this year is carried out in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic which tests our fighting ability as a nation, tests our sacrifice, tests our discipline, tests our compliance, tests our calm in taking quick and appropriate policy steps,” Jokowi said. He went on to say that Pancasila could be a guide for the nation in this difficult time.

“We are grateful that Pancasila remains as the cornerstone to move us all, to move our unity in overcoming all challenges, to move our sense of sharing, to strengthen our brotherhood and our cooperation to lighten the burden of the entire country, and to grow in the midst of struggles in overcoming every difficulty and challenge we face,” Jokowi explained.

The Pancasila anniversary memorial ceremony was also attended by Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Muhadjir Effendy, as well as state officials such as the Chairman of the Indonesian Parliament Puan Maharani, Chairman of the People’s Consultative Assembly Bambang Soesatyo, and Head of the Agency for Pancasila Ideology Education Yudian Wahyudi.

The ceremony was opened by singing Indonesia Raya. Then, Bambang Soesatyo read the Pancasila text, which was then followed by the opening reading of the 1945 Constitution by Puan Maharani.

Source: Tribun News

Image: insists.id