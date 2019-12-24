Popular Illegal Streaming Website To Close in 2020

Indonesia’s popular but illegal streaming site, IndoXXI, will shut down its services as of 1st January 2020.

IndoXXI claims it decided to completely kill the website to “further support and elevate Indonesia’s creative industry.”

The Communication and Informatics Ministry’s, Kominfo, Director General of Applications, Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan, said that authorities had always played cat-and-mouse with the streaming website because IndoXXI had constantly shifted domains during its operations.

Kominfo announced that it will partner with the Law and Human Rights Ministry’s intellectual rights directorate, authorities, and the associations within the creative industries to handle illegal distributions of movies and music.

“Intellectual rights must be protected in this digital era. If not, people will no longer have the urge to be creative,” said Semuel.

Source: Tempo

Image: the Frisky