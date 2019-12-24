Wednesday, 25 December 2019

Indonesia Expat
Featured News

Popular Illegal Streaming Website To Close in 2020

by Indonesia Expat0133
Streaming

Indonesia’s popular but illegal streaming site, IndoXXI, will shut down its services as of 1st January 2020.

IndoXXI claims it decided to completely kill the website to “further support and elevate Indonesia’s creative industry.”

The Communication and Informatics Ministry’s, Kominfo, Director General of Applications, Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan, said that authorities had always played cat-and-mouse with the streaming website because IndoXXI had constantly shifted domains during its operations.

Kominfo announced that it will partner with the Law and Human Rights Ministry’s intellectual rights directorate, authorities, and the associations within the creative industries to handle illegal distributions of movies and music.

“Intellectual rights must be protected in this digital era. If not, people will no longer have the urge to be creative,” said Semuel.

Source: Tempo
Image: the Frisky

See: Anies Baswedan’s Administration Issues Illegal Permit for Reclaimed Island

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •   
  •  
  •  

Signup for our Newsletter



Related posts

Three Dead, 300 Evacuated as Ferry Catches Fire off Java Coast

Indonesia Expat

Police Detain 20 Terror Suspects Ahead of Holidays

Indonesia Expat

Violent Brawl Between Australians in Bali Caught on Camera

Indonesia Expat