Police Searching for Viral Nude Tourist

Bali’s municipal police are searching for a female tourist who was spotted nude in a public place in Bali in a social media video.

“From the video, police deduced that the background of the tourist sighting was located in a crossroad in Canggu, near the field of Tibubeneng Village office, Berawa,” said Head Municipal Police of Badung Regency, I Gusti Agung Kerta Suryanegara.

The female tourist went viral on social media in a video where she was seen crossing the street without wearing any clothes whilst being recorded by her friend who was walking from behind.

“We are still searching for this tourist’s identity and whereabouts since we discovered her from social media,” Surya added.

The tourists have violated public order with this act, and are not in accordance with the Balinese culture and ethics.

Source: Detik

Image: Trip Savvy