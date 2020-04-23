Police Announce Hotlines and Checkpoints

Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Police has opened telephone hotlines for people who want to report crimes, in an attempt to curb increasing crime levels during the coronavirus pandemic.

“(Police set up a hotline) for the public who wants to report if there is information, experiences, and discovery of incidents related to the crimes that have occurred or they have faced,” said Director of General Criminal Investigation at the Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Police, Kombes Suyudi Ario Seto.

By introducing the service, he wants the public to help the police to tell them about the areas that are prone to crime. The hope is that concerns about personal safety will be alleviated.

Furthermore, the police have formed a task force to crack down on thugs in action during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is the Director of General Criminal Detective hotlines:

Car Detective Sub Directorate Point: + 628139774433 Jatanras Sub Directorate Point: + 6282299911996 Motor Vehicle Sub Directorate: + 6285894276231 The city of Central Jakarta Police Criminal Investigation: + 6281383937871 North Jakarta Metropolitan Police Criminal Investigation: + 628118569696 West Jakarta Metropolitan Police Criminal Investigation: +6281280800666 South Jakarta Metropolitan Police Criminal Investigation: +6281211121044 and +6281283456772 East Jakarta Metropolitan Police Criminal Investigation: +6281383429190 Tangerang City Metropolitan Police Criminal Investigation: +6282110905934 Tanjung Priok Port Metropolitan Police Criminal Investigation: +6282291191109 Bekasi City Metropolitan Police Criminal Investigation: +62895355333333 Depok Metropolitan Police Criminal Investigation: +6281319742940 Soekarno-Hatta Airport Resort Police Criminal Investigation: +6282249492006 Bekasi District Resort Police Criminal Investigation: +628118088299 Thousand Islands Resort Police Criminal Investigation: +6281292998467 South Tangerang Resort Police Criminal Investigation: +6285282801010

Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo issued a policy regarding the prohibition of homecoming or mudik. Operation Ketupat Year 2020 was launched simultaneously on Friday 24th April 2020, focussing on forbidding the public from returning to their hometowns for Idul Fitr.

Kombes Pol Sambodo Purnomo Yogo of Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Police has revealed details of the operation, which will select vehicles that are coming in from Jadetabek when crossing the integrated security posts.

Sambodo said that there will be at least 19 integrated security posts. Three of them are on the toll roads. “Toll Cikarang, Cimanggis and Bitung,” said Sambodo, whilst 16 other integrated security posts are to be established in non-toll arterial lines.

Depok’s checkpoints will be on Jalan Raya Bogor-Cibinong and Citayam; Bekasi City will have checks at Sumber Arta, Bantargebang, and Cakung; Bekasi district will have four checks at Cibarada, Kedung warwant, Bojong Mangu, and Pebayuran; Tangerang City’s security posts will be at Lippo Karawaci, Batu Ceper, Ciledug, Kebon Nanas, and Jatiuwung; and South Tangerang will have checks at Puspitek and Curug.

Sambodo explained that every post will be filled by personnel from the National Armed Forces and police, as well as related agencies such as the Department of Transportation, to monitor the flow of vehicles.

The teams on hand will examine public and private vehicles transporting passengers. Transportation such as trucks, freight transport, or logistics will be allowed to pass unhindered.

The second part of the operation involves closing the Jakarta-Cikampek elevated toll road. The closure begins on Friday 24th April 2020 until seven days after the Idul Fitri day.

Source: Liputan 6

Image: Kompas