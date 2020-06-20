Pastic Ban in Jakarta Starts in 10 Days

A ban on the use of plastic bags in DKI Jakarta will be in force starting 1st July 2020. This means that in 10 days, Jakarta residents are prohibited from using plastic bags when shopping at malls, supermarkets, and traditional markets.

“We appeal to residents to bring their own shopping bags starting on 1st July,”

said DKI Jakarta Environment Agency (LH) Chief Andono Warih.

The ban on plastic bags has been introduced under the Jakarta Governor Regulation No. 142 of 2019 concerning the obligation to use environmentally friendly shopping bags at shopping c3ntres, supermarkets, and markets. The regulation was signed by DKI Jakarta’s Governor Anies Baswedan on 27th December 2019 and enacted on 31st December 2019.

The regulation stipulates that malls, supermarkets, and markets must use environmentally friendly shopping bags which are reusable. They can be made from any material, such as dried leaves, paper, fabric, polyester, or recycled materials. These materials have adequate thickness, can be recycled, and are designed for repeated use.

In addition, malls, supermarkets, and markets are prohibited from using disposable plastic shopping bags, that is shopping bags with handles that are used as containers for lifting goods made from plastic, thermoplastic polymers, latex, polyethylene, synthetic polymeric thermoplastics or other similar materials.

Source: Detik