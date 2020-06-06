Online Ride Hailing Reactivated from 8th Jun

Online transportation service providers, Gojek and Grab, will be able to revive their online motorcycle taxi (ojol) feature within DKI Jakarta from 8th June.

The reintroduction of operations follows the policy announcement from the Governor of DKI, Jakarta Anies Baswedan, on Thursday 4th June.

“Based on the Phase I transition opening schedule presented by the DKI Jakarta provincial government, motorcycle transportation services, including Goride, can open 100 percent of its services starting 8th June 2020,” said Nila Marita, Chief of Corporate Affairs at Gojek Indonesia.

Grab has also said that passenger transportation features can once again be enjoyed by customers on the same date. According to Managing Director of Grab Indonesia Neneng Goenadi, the company will reopen passenger features with a number of health protocols to prevent transmission of coronavirus, “with the Grabprotect’s six steps,” Neneng confirmed.

Also Read Flight Restrictions Across Indonesia Extended to 7 June

Operations transporting passengers had been temporarily frozen by Gojek and Grab in areas implementing PSBB, including Jakarta, which began on 10th April. In accordance with the PSBB rules, online motorcycle taxis have only been allowed to deliver goods, food, and groceries.

The reactivation of the online motorcycle taxi feature for passengers was welcomed by the Indonesian Guard ojol Association. They thanked Anies and promised to live with the COVID-19 preventative health protocols.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transportation is believed to be working on rules for online motorcycle taxis and other types of public transportation. The Ministry of Transportation is expecting the regulations to be published on 7th June.

Source: CNN Indonesia

Image: Detik