Online Motorcycle Taxis Can Take Passengers Again

The Ministry of Transportation (Kemenhub) has officially confirmed that online motorcycle taxis and online ojeks are now allowed to transport passengers during the large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) in Jakarta.

The update follows the publication of ministerial regulation no. 18 year 2020 on transport control in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, established by the Minister of Transportation Ad Interim Luhut Binsar Panjaitan on 9 April 2020.

“Motorcycles that are used for personal interests and for the benefit of the public such as online ojeks can transport passengers,” said a spokesman of the Ministry of Transportation, Adita Irawati.

However, Adita confirmed this will be done under strict conditions in accordance with health protocols to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. “Motorcycles can transport passengers while meeting health protocols,” Adita said.

In addition, online motorcycle taxis are also obliged to perform disinfection of vehicles, use masks and gloves, as well as not taking passengers who have a temperature.

Adita further explained, broadly, that this regulation covers three aspects, namely transport controls for the entire region, control of transportation in areas designated as being under large-scale social restrictions (PSBB), and transport controls for homecoming activities (mudik) in 2020.

The ministral regulation also applies to the control of national transportation such as land, air, sea, and railways during the pandemic.

“The essence of this rule is to conduct transport control in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, whilst meeting the needs of the public, especially for those who can not do work from home and to fulfill the needs of household logistics,” Adita said.

Previously, online motorcycle taxis such as Gojek and Grab Bike were not allowed to carry passengers but were allowed to transport goods and food purchases. The Online Ojek Association had protested on the decision, because carrying passengers is the biggest source of income of the drivers.

Source: Kompas

Image: Apa Havar