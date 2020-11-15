Novotel Bogor Has a New Face; Luxury Interpreted with Local Culture 

The first phase of the renovation of Novotel Bogor Golf Resort and Convention Centre has been completed.

General Manager of Novotel Bogor Golf Resort and Convention Centre, Charles Choi, thanked all invitees and sponsors who have supported the management, saying

“I am very grateful and hereby announce that the new face of Novotel Bogor Resort has been opened and we are ready to welcome you back.”

Since August 2019, the resort has started a restoration process in most areas and facilities of the property. Now, the resort is accentuated by modern elegance interpreted with local heritage at various points of the resort.

This is a significant change to the resort which has been standing tall for the past 23 years, serving the hospitality industry. Therefore, its reopening was marked by a memorable gala dinner in the renovated grand ballroom on Friday 6th November 2020, as well as staying in the new resort room for guests.

“As the world adapts to unprecedented new conditions, we are even more committed to providing superior quality service and facilities with enhanced properties, ALLsafe-certified safety, and world-leading comfort. With the resort under restoration, our vision is to provide unforgettable experiences to our guests as well as our employees,” added Charles.

New technology and dazzling local ornaments seen in many corners can enhance guests’ convenience, experience and comfort. Guests can enjoy the upgraded areas and facilities namely, a new drop-off, a lobby reception, a new executive lounge, a grand ballroom with the largest indoor Videotron in Indonesia, a meeting room, a bedroom in a short wing, to an Insta-worthy vertical garden in the pre-function area of ??the grand ballroom. Meanwhile, the long-wing building is still under restoration and will soon follow.

Check out their Instagram @novotelbogor, contact +62251 8271 555 or visit www.novotelbogor.com for more information.