No Masks, No Public Transport in Jakarta

PT MRT Jakarta (Perseroda) and PT Transportation Jakarta are supporting the prevention of COVID-19 transmission on public transport by requiring passengers to use face masks while on board. This policy of using masks whilst riding comes into effect as of 12th April 2020.

The new regulation follows a call from the DKI Jakarta Governor about the use of masks to prevent the transmission of coronavirus. “In line with the call, PT MRT Jakarta (Perseroda) encourages all passengers to always use a mask when entering the station and using the Jakarta MRT service,” said Muhammad Kamaluddin, Corporate Secretary Division Head of PT MRT Jakarta, in a written statement.

As for Transjakarta, the rules state that if a passenger doesn’t comply, they will not be allowed to board the bus. MRT and Transjakarta advise the use of personal cloth masks to meet their requirements.

The governor of DKI Jakarta, Anies Baswedan, has asked the citizens to wear masks when conducting activities outside the house without exception.

On the MRT, social distancing is being enforced from 6th April to 11th April 2020 and effective of 12th April 2020 masks must be worn. In addition, MRT and Transjakarta are urging that the public should not travel if there is not a pressing need. This is to prevent wider virus transmission.

PT MRT and Transjakarta have also engaged in supporting the campaign of central and local governments in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Source: Liputan 6

Image: Rakyat Merdeka