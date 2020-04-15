No Fines for Social Restriction Violators

Head of Traffic Unit at the South Jakarta Metropolitan Police Station, Kompol Sri Widodo, said there will be no administrative fines or ticketing to anyone who violates the provisions of the large-scale social restrictions (PSBB).

The reason is that the administrative fines can make people criminals during the COVID-19 outbreak. “The government itself has always advocated not letting the public feel any extra burden,” he said.

The only sanctions the police will give is requesting a written statement that the perpetrator promises to not make further violations. However, the public is still expected to remain obedient, even if they are only given light sanctions.

During PSBB, private car users are not allowed to transport as many passengers as normal. For example, a sedan that has a capacity of three to four people can only have a driver and two passengers who must sit in the back under PSBB.

For a seven-seater car or MPV, only four passengers can be transported; one driver, two passengers in the second line, and one in the third line. Motorbikes can transport both the driver and passenger as long as they live at the same address. For public transportion with a capacity above seven passengers, it must be cut down to 50 percent of its capacity.

Jakarta Metropolitan Regional Police has established 157 checkpoints related to PSBB in the capital and its surrounding areas in order to try and reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

“There are 157 checkpoints in total; Jakarta and KP3 Tanjung Priok has 124 checkpoints plus 33 more,” said Jakarta Metropolitan Regional Police Director of Traffic, Kombes Sambodo Purnomo Yogo.

Sambodo said that checkpoints had been set up around the capital in the following areas; Bekasi District Metropolitan Police Station has 20 checkpoints, Bekasi City Metropolitan Police Station has 30 checkpoints, Depok Police Station has 20 checkpoints, Tangerang City Metropolitan Police Station has 22 checkpoints, South Tangerang City Police Station has 31 checkpoints, and KP3 Tanjung Priok Police Station has one checkpoint.

Source: Kompas

Image: Jawa Pos