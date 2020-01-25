New Toll Roads for Bali

The Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Ministry has announced that Bali will see five new toll road sections get underway after the Bali Mandara toll was introduced several years ago.

Minister of PUPR, Basuki Hadimuljono, said, “the Bali provincial government has asked for 16 tolls but then we agreed on five tolls after evaluating the spatial planning.”

Entering the spatial adjustment phase, the new toll road sections will connect Gilimanuk to Denpasar, Gilimanuk and Tabanan, Tabanan with Kuta, Kuta and Padang Bai, and Kuta with Tanah Lot.

Bali’s Governor, I Wayan Koster, has previously welcomed a private investor to conduct a presentation on the feasibility of a toll between Gilimanuk and Denpasar with a through a pre-feasibility study. Bali’s regional government has committed to continuing to coordinate with the PUPR Ministry on the construction of the new toll roads, that are expected to cost more than Rp10trillion.

Meanwhile, plans to connect the Gilimanuk-Denpasar toll with the Trans-Java toll are yet to be formally established, according to Minister Basuki.

Source: Tempo

Image: Warta Bali