New Shopping Malls Opening in Jakarta

This year, according to research by Colliers International Indonesia, retail outlet closures are predicted to continue.

The closing of stores in malls has an impact on occupancy rates. In 2019 alone, the retail occupancy rate in Jakarta was less than 80 percent, declining from previous rates which were around 85 percent and 83 percent.

“The biggest decline occurred in quarter 2 and 3,” said Senior Associate Director of Colliers International Indonesia, Ferry Salanto.

Although the closure of retail outlets is predicted to continue, this trend has not caused a retreat of property developers, who are in the process of opening of new shopping centres in the city. Colliers noted that this year will see four new malls operating in South Jakarta.

1. AEON Mall Southgate Tanjung Barat

This mall is a collaboration between PT AEON Mall Indonesia and Sinarmas Land. The building has 39,200 square metres of floorspace.

AEON Mall is part of a mixed-use project at Southgate, Tanjung Barat, South Jakarta, which is built on a land area of 5.4 hectares. Investments are planned to build a shopping centre worth Rp200billion.

2. Pondok Indah Mall 3

PT Metropolitan Kentjana TBK has built this mall which covers an area of 30,000 square metres. It is located in Pondok Indah Town Center, South Jakarta.

Pondok Indah Mall (PIM) Class 3 will be above its predecessor, PIM 1 and PIM 2 shopping centres. Metropolitan Kentjana adopts an exclusive, modern, and luxurious lifestyle concept.

3. Mall at District 8

Agung Sedayu Group, through PT Agung Sedayu Retail Indonesia, has developed this shopping mall in one superblock District 8 in the Central Business District (CBD) Sudirman, South Jakarta.

The area of the lease or nett leasable area (NLA) is effectively about 23,400 square metres. Similar to other property types in this superblock, Mall at District 8 is targeted at top class retailers.

Asgung Sedayu as sunk Rp200 billion into the project.

4. The Senayan Park at Taman Ria Senayan

PT Ariobimo Laguna Perkasa acts as the developer of this mall, while Lippo Group serves as the maintainer. The shopping centre in the Senayan area, South Jakarta, is developed over an area of 17,820 square metres with a retail offering that dominates the culinary and entertainment sectors.

Senayan Park had been experiencing obstacles due to licensing, including building permits (IMB).

This is due to the idea that Senayan Park should be adjusted to the local Regulation (PERDA) of DKI Jakarta Provincial Government number 1, Year 2014, Jakarta, about planning of spatial details and zoning regulation.

Source: Kompas

Image: Indonesia Hotels and Travel Guide