New Process for Visa Extensions for Foreigners Confirmed

The Directorate General of Immigration’s Instagram and Facebook accounts have confirmed new visa processes for foreigners currently in Indonesia.

The update was announced in the late evening of Thursday 30th July and come into effect Monday 3rd August.

The first image posted confirms the date that an “Online Onshore Visa Application” can be made as 3rd August. This is followed by a notice that either a Visit Visa, referred to as an ITK or B211, or a Temporary Stay Permit (VITAS) can be applied for.

Applications can be made through an existing online portal at visa-online.imigrasi.go.id, according to the fourth image. Next, the post notes that applicants who have their visa telex approved can go directly to any immigration office without the need to visit an Indonesian embassy or consulate overseas. This is a departure from visa procedures before the pandemic was declared, where applicants had to be outside of Indonesia to collect a telex.

The fees for each visa will be in line with standard government fees which are outlined in Government Regulation No. 28 of 2019 on Non-Tax Revenue. Charges are available on at https://www.imigrasi.go.id/info/tarif-pnbp.

Anyone who has previously been issued with telex and hasn’t bee able to collect it is able to apply for a Visit Permit of Temporary Stay Permit as long as they pay the appropriate fees at an immigration office.

The post also confirms an extension to the grace period for visa applications until 20th August. Anyone not extending their visa had previously been advised to leave before the end of 11th August. Foreign visitors who do not extend their stay permits will be liable for the standard Rp1million per day overstay fees.

A final note confirms that applications can be made directly. The post warns foreigners to be vigilant of scams during their application process and report any violations to the Directorate General of Immigration.

