New Immigration Regulations as per 2nd April

On 31st March 2020, the Minister of Law and Human Rights, Yasonna Laoly, issued new regulations regarding the temporary prohibition of the entry of foreigners to Indonesia.

This new regulation will take effect starting on 2nd April 2020 at 00:00.

With the new regulations, there are some important points to note. Firstly, article Ttwo stated that foreigners cannot enter or transit through Indonesia. However, article three, broken down into two sections, details exemptions to the ban on entry. The first section details those who are exempt and the second section explains the requirements for those exempted to be able to enter. The details are:

“ Article Three

(1) The prohibition as referred to in article two does not include:

A foreigner who holds a limited stay and permanent residence permit; A foreigner who holds a diplomatic visa and visa service; A foreigner who holds a diplomatic and residence permit of service; Personnel offering assistance and support of medical, food, and humanitarian purposes; Transportion crew; and A foreigner who will work on a national strategic project.

(2) Foreigners as referred to in point (1) may enter Indonesia after fulfilling the following requirements:

A health information letter, written in English, from health authorities in each respective country; 14 (fourteen) days within a COVID-19 virus-free region; Statement confirming they are willing to enter quarantine for 14 (fourteen) days as conducted by the Indonesian government.”

If you have an expired visitor stay permit (ITK) and hold a limited residence permit or permanent residence permit (ITAS and/or ITAP) that has expired and/or hasn’t been extended, you will be granted a force majeure stay permit (ITKT)that’ll be automatically issued without needing to submit an application to the immigration office. Both options are free of charge.

Under certain circumstances, the minister can issue other policies relating to the immigration facilities for the general public’s benefit. However, once the government declares Indonesia free of coronavirus, renewal of any type of residence permits will be enforced in accordance with the provisions of relevant legislation.

With this new Ministerial Regulation in force, the previous Ministerial Regulation No. 7 on the provision of visas and residence permits to prevent coronavirus and Ministerial Regulation No. 8 the year 2020 concerning free temporary termination of visitor visas, visa upon arrival as well as granting of residence permit and emergency residence permit will be deemed void.

Source: Ministry of Law and Human Rights