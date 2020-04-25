More Top Deliveries Available In Jakarta

With the large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) in Jakarta extended until at least 22nd May 2020, this gives us more time to ponder “what shall I eat today?” Save your worries, more and more restaurants in the capital are offering delivery and pick up services so you won’t have to miss out on your favourite dishes!

From French, Italian, Indian,, to Indonesian cuisine, you’re just one click or phone call away to having it delivered straight to your home!

Le Quartier at Home highlights that their takeout services operate under extra safety and hygiene measures when preparing and packaging every dish during PSBB. All to-go bags for pick up, delivery, and carry out are safely sealed to further protect your meals. A selection of beverages and wines are also available. Another package, the “Family Dining at Home” is a wholesomely-prepared set menu to accommodate four people or more.

Check Instagram @lequartierjkt for Plat Du Jour menus and specials and the full takeout menu at www.lequartier.co.id/lequartierathome

Call (021) 7278 8001/03 or WhatsApp 0852 8196 5356 to place your orders!

Address: Jl. Gunawarman No. 34, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta.

Agneya at Home is offering takeout services that are safe and hygienic amidst the large-scale social restriction, helping to relieve the many challenges and general disruptions you’re already encountering in your life. Check out www.agneya.co.id/agneyaathome to see the restaurant’s takeout menu, including a selection of beverages and wines too.

Since Ramadan has kicked off, you can now enjoy Agneya’s “Ramadan Feast at Home” – set menus perfect for a minimum of four people. Delicious food hampers are also available if you want the perfect gift idea to send to a friend, family, client, or maybe even as a treat for yourself.

Call (021) 7392430 or WhatsApp 0821 1248 8077 to order!

Address: Jl. Wijaya IX No. 23, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta.

Instagram: @agneyajakarta

Gulawatu



A special delivery menu from Gulawatu includes authentic Indonesian delicacies delivered to your home, free of charge. The menu includes salted-egg chicken with rice, salted-egg dory with rice and other rice packages with chicken, fish, tempe, and shrimp priced at Rp38,500-Rp49,500. Order from a range of coffees including Gulawatu iced coffee, iced cappuccino, avocado coffee, and so much more, to with your desired meal.

Call to place your order via (021) 5260 520 or 0859 6310 5955.

Address: Gulawatu at Aston Suites Kuningan – Jl. Setia Budi Utara Raya No. 5, Setia Budi, South Jakarta.

Instagram: @Gulawatu.id

The newly opened “Takeaway Counter” is operating daily from 10am-10pm, with the last order at 9:30pm. Either stop by or have Eastern Promise’s bestseller foods and beverages delivered for free!

Try out the famous chicken tikka masala from the curry box menu, a smoked ham pizza from the pizza menu, one of the sandwich wraps, or some pork dishes. Wash your food down with a beer, a bottle of wine, or one of Eastern Promise’s popular house cocktails like the Brainwash, double dose Margarita, or vodka infused Bloody Mary.

For the greater Kemang area, WhatsApp 0877 7909 1666 or call (021) 7179 0151. Use GoShop if you live further away.

Cheers! #supportyourlocal #eatcurrybeatcorona

Address: Jl. Kemang Raya No. 5, Bangka, South Jakarta.

Instagram: @epkemang

Oma Elly

Ciao tutti!

One of the traits of Italians is to make the best out of every situation; live, laugh, and most of all eat well! Oma Elly is delighted to serve a selected private dining menu for home delivery, offering a selection of pizzas, homemade pastas, amazing main meal dishes, and Chef Andry’s gelato creations.

Oma Elly also provides “Private Dining Delivery” adjusted according to the availability of appliances you’d have in your home. The delivery package will have detailed re-heating instructions for toaster ovens, bread toasters, or a microwave.

Order by sending an Instagram direct message to @omaelly.id or via WhatsApp to 0858 1390 4087. Choose the menu you desire, pick the date and time of delivery, and choose to have your meal delivered or picked up.

Delivery fee is according to the third party’s fee.

Address: Jl. Sultan Agung No. 7, 1st floor of Gedung Biru, South Jakarta. Or search for Oma Elly Kitchen.

Instagram: @omaelly.id