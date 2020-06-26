Miss New Zealand Blasted Over West Papua Comments

Miss New Zealand 2019 Diamond Langi has claimed to have received unpleasant comments from Indonesian netizens due to her support for the liberation of West Papua.

Those who weighed into the situation were not only criticising the campaign that was part of the Black Lives Matter movement; Diamond Langi’s family and friends were also attacked.

Diamond Langi expressed her concern with the problem of discrimination in West Papua. Some time ago, Diamond also uploaded a video about the #FreeWestPapua campaign which seemed to support the liberation of this Indonesian region. Unfortunately, her support has proved controversial among Indonesian netizens.

“I want to bring awareness to what is happening with the people of West Papua, especially with the Black Lives Matter movement now,” said the 2019 Miss Universe participant to The Coconet TV.

“I have asked Miss Indonesia, who I met last year in America while competing at Miss Universe, to speak with the Indonesian president to release seven activists found guilty of treason when protesting against racism,” she added.

After uploading the video, Diamond’s Instagram account is now receiving at least 10,000 comments a day which shows a dislike of the #FreeWestPapua campaign.

“They began to harass my family, my close friends, and even the organisations that I work with. Wow, if this happened to me just because I made a post, imagine what happened to people in West Papua,” Diamond said.

Now, Diamond Langi’s social media accounts have all been deleted. “I’ve deactivated some social media for a while, but don’t worry I’ll be back soon,” she said.

Diamond Langi, who now works as a fashion stylist and musician as well as doing modelling, is concerned with social issues and she has a great passion to help people in need. She created a non-profit Organisation called “The Diamond Langi Foundation”.

Source: Detik

Image: E! News