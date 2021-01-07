Minister of Home Affairs: New Restrictions Targeted to Seven Provinces

The Minister of Home Affairs, Tito Karnavian, has instructed governors, regents, and mayors in seven provinces about the policy on limiting community activities that was announced by the government yesterday 6th January.

The areas facing restrictions are DKI Jakarta, West Java, Banten, Central Java, Yogyakarta, East Java, and Bali. The Minister of Home Affairs instruction No. 1/2021 was signed by Tito on Wednesday 6th January and published Thursday 7th January.

Apart from governors, the instruction is also specifically aimed at regents and mayors in several areas in:

West Java

Bogor Regency

Bekasi Regency

Cimahi Regency

Bogor

Depok

Bekasi

Bandung Raya

In Banten:

Tangerang Regency

Tangerang City

South Tangerang City

In Central Java:

Greater Semarang

Banyumas Rayam Surakarta and its surroundings

In Yogyakarta:

Yogyakarta

Bantul Regency

Gunung Kidul Regency

Sleman Regency

Kulon Progo Regency

East Java:

Greater Surabaya and Malang Raya

Bali:

Denpasar City and its surroundings.

The Minister of Home Affairs has asked regional leaders to enforce workplace restrictions with work from home for 75 percent of staff and working from office for 25 percent of staff, as well as tightening their health protocols. Furthermore, teaching and learning activities are to be carried out online.

Essential sectors related to basic needs can still operate 100 percent by regulating working hours, room capacity, and tightening the implementation of health protocols.

Regional heads are instructed to limit dine-in customers to 25 percent of the restaurant’s capacity while delivery services can still follow normal restaurant closing hours. Meanwhile, shopping centres are allowed to operate until 7pm.

Construction activities shall continue operating, again with stricter health protocols. Places of worship are limited to 50 percent capacity.

The government has designated provinces, districts, and cities that must apply these rules as areas with a death rate above the national average mortality rate, a cure rate below the national average cure rate, and an active case rate above average. The average national active case rate and the bed occupation room (BOR) rate for ICU and isolation rooms is above 70 percent.

Between 11th to 25th January 2021, regional heads are asked to actively monitor and coordinate with stakeholders on a regular basis and make other efforts such as making regional head regulations, which regulate specific restrictions and sanctions.

Photo by Hobi industri on Unsplash