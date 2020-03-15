Minister of Communication Positive for Coronavirus

Minister of Communication Budi Karya Sumadi has tested positive for COVID-19. Pratikno, the secretary of state, gave assurances that the function of the Ministry of Communication would not be disrupted by the announcement.

“We also need to convey that the task of the Ministry of Communication is very heavy at this time. The President has appointed the Minister of Communication ad-interim, namely the Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment, as Minister of Communication,” said Secretary of State Pratikno in his office.

“This also will not interfere with the workflow of the ministry. Again, hopefully the COVID-19 problem can be handled properly and the president and the task force continue to act quickly, in this case the patient is being treated and hopefully will recover soon,” Pratikno said.

Previously, the Minister of Communication, Budi Karya, was diagnosed with typhus and asthma after several work visits. Budi was known to be at the West Java International Airport (BIJB), Kertajati District, Majalengka Regency, West Java, on 1st March. BIJB was the evacuation site for 69 Indonesian Diamond Princess crew members.

His assignment will be temporaily carried out by the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.

Source: Detik

Image: Tempo