Memorable Father’s Day Staycation at Hotel Borobudur Jakarta

pool at borobudur hotel, jakarta

What does a father mean to you? Think about it…

A father, to put it simply, is the one who teaches us life skills, gives us the wisdom to tackle everyday challenges, and the one who sometimes can be strict but in the end, loves us.

Fathers don’t hope for anything in return. But even so, why don’t we give him something meaningful to commemorate this year’s International Father’s Day? The gift can be a kind recognition of everything that he has done to his children and family throughout our lives. With the upcoming International Father’s Day on 21 June 2020, there’s no better time to surprise him with a warm touch during a family staycation at Hotel Borobudur Jakarta.

Also read – Memorable Staycation at Hotel Borobudur Jakarta

Hotel Borobudur Jakarta wants you to give only the best leisure facilities to pamper your father and the rest of your family with the “Father’s Day Staycation Promotion” in the hotel’s Garden Wing Accommodation from 19– 21 June 2020.

The apartment-type Garden Wing Accommodation features a spacious living room, dining room, fully equipped kitchen, en-suite bathroom, and private terrace. Rates start from Rp1 million nett per unit per night with an additional benefit special rate of breakfast for Rp125,000 nett per person and from Rp1,175,000 nett per unit per night including breakfast for two people. Get a special discount of 20 percent OFF for every purchase of food and beverage.

For reservation and information, please contact (+62-21) 380 5555 ext. 74007-014 or email to reservation@hotelborobudur.com or visit our website www.hotelborobudur.com for the guaranteed best rate.

