May Day 2020 in Indonesia

The Indonesian Labour Council (MPBI), made up of the Indonesian Workers Union Confederation (KSPSI), the Indonesian Labour Union Confederation (KSPI), and the Indonesian Trade Union Confederation (KSBSI) are commemorating May Day on Friday 1st May.

The council held a social service, providing complete personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals and clinics. In a hospital in Tangerang, a ceremony has been led by the president of KSPSI Andi Gani Nena Wea, whilst in a hospital in Bekasi a service was led by the president of KSPI Said Iqbal, and at a hospital in Jakarta a service was led by the president of KSBSI Elly Rosita Silaban.

The president of KSPI Said Iqbal said that in addition to the social service, KSPI will also conduct a virtual campaign on social media to voice three May Day issues; opposition to the Omnibus Law, preventing termination of employment, and labour receiving wages, and allowance (THR) of 100 percent.

“KSPI will also be mounting banners in companies and strategic places related to the above three issues. Including calls for the community to jointly fight COVID-19,” he said.

Further KSPI will also conduct activities under the banner “Labour Fund Raising for Food and Health Solidarity”. In some areas, added Said Iqbal, they will also open food banks by collecting and providing groceries to the surrounding community.

There won’t be mass gatherings of workers as there had been in previous years on May Day.

DKI Jakarta provincial government has prohibited gatherings of crowds, including demonstrations, during large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) which will last until at least 22nd May 2020.

Polda Metro Jaya is ensuring that there is no working demo its legal territory today. In previous years, the gathering of workers has spilled into the capital as protesters expressed aspirations and welfare demands.

“The results of communication with the labour associations has shown that they will not carry out the action this year, because of the current COVID-19 crisis,” said Head of Public Relations of Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Police, Kombes Yusri Yunus.

Source: Okezone

Image: Warta Nasional