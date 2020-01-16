Massive Fire Burns Bintang Supermarket in Seminyak

A fire that occurred in Seminyak, Kuta, Bali on Thursday 16th January has burned eleven buildings, including Bintang Supermarket.

There have been no fatalities reported in the incident.

A huge fire burned through the region’s famous Bintang supermarket. A supermarket security guard who witnessed the fire said that the fire started from the back of building at 2.30pm.

The fire quickly enlarged because the two-storey supermarket’s door was locked. In only 15 minutes, the fire destroyed all of the shops on the first floor. The blaze continued to expand until it burned the building through to the the second floor which was the supermarket office.

Because the fire department had not yet arrived at the location, extinguishing was difficult. As a result the fire quickly spread and went through the shops and cafes located next to the store.

The blaze was finally extinguished after 19 units of fire trucks were deployed from Badung and Denpasar. “The fire is thought to have originated from a pharmacy shop on the first floor,” said Kuta Criminal Investigation Unit Chief, Iptu Putu Ika Prabawa.

He said, there were no casualties at the incident. However, financial losses were estimated at Rp50billion.

Source:iNews