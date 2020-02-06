Live like a Royal at the Merlynn Park Hotel

Nestled away in Central Jakarta is a bunch of tall skyscrapers scattered among vintage, government buildings.

Pass by the golden flamed national monument (Monas) and you’ll enter the Harmoni area which is noticeable from its rustic rectangular buildings with accents of Chinese influence. Though there are plenty of areas in Jakarta inhabited by the Indonesian-Chinese population, Harmoni is a strategic area for those who need to travel around government institutions, museums, Chinatown in Glodok, the touristy Kota district, and fun attractions at Ancol.

Whether you’re searching for a place to call your home in Jakarta for parties, relaxation or back-to-back meetings, the Merlynn Park Hotel is ideal to cater to your different agendas. Entering the lobby, you’ll be basked in splashes of red. In traditional Chinese color symbolism, red is fire which symbolizes luck and happiness. It also represents celebration, vitality, and fertility. Nothing more than attracting efficacious aura should be stored within a home – or in this case, a home away from home. However, there’s a fusion of Chinese-Western design easily spotted.

Facilities

Comprising 302 rooms, this hotel features spacious suites with square footage that even some apartments in the city don’t have! Staying with your family? Book the family suite. Ideal for a family of three or four, everyone can comfortably sleep on the two queen-sized beds. Family bath time can also be done as this room is one of the many rooms that have a bath tub. There’s definitely a homey feeling to it. Have a well-rested night in the executive king or executive twin rooms, suitable for the corporate go-getter on the move, after a long day of meetings.

But if you’re feeling fancy and would rather opt for a spacious room to unwind, choose either one of these luxury brands as your suite during your stay. The Merlynn (with Jacquci), Prada, Armani, and Bulgary suites are all very spacious, equipped with basic necessities. Interestingly enough, these suites are placed in all four corners of the property in order to emphasize the sense of privacy we’d get staying at home.

The most lavish suite of them all is none other than the Presidential suite, called the Empire Mansion and situated on its own floor – the 25th floor. Guests of this spectacular room are here to live like a Chinese emperor with its king-sized bed, royal Chinese inspired furniture, a dining area with kitchenette, two shower cubicles in the bathroom, and basic necessities. However, children are not advised to stay here since the vases, small sculptures, and other decorations are not kid-friendly.

Merlynn Park Hotel is not merely a hotel; it also offers the Residence suite that features two rooms, situated on the 23rd floor. You’ll get a blend of hotel hospitality plus an apartment lifestyle here!

Since a majority of the hotel’s guests are government officials, corporate workers, and the occasional families from both Indonesia and overseas, there are several MICE spaces provided to cater to meetings and events. You can find a total of 12 meeting rooms ranging from small, medium, large, to extra large meeting rooms on the sixth and eighth floors as well as the lobby.

Then sneaking one floor down is a total new atmosphere: an open air pool overlooking Central Jakarta’s skyline, an “indoor” pool that has a ceiling blocking off rainfall so guests can enjoy some splish-splash despite the weather conditions, the quintessential space for an eventful pool party at the Havana Pool Bar and Terrace, a gym equipped with a wide range of machines to help you sculpt your best body of your life, and also the 2500sq feet Ayurz Bali Spa offering you traditional body and foot treatments to loosen your tensions after a long day of back-to-back meetings and getting through the deadly rush hour traffic in Central Jakarta.

Food

Sometimes, though, we have moments when we’re too unbothered to dine out. At a place like Merlynn Park Hotel, you shouldn’t worry about filling up your tummy. This hotel’s fifth floor has the Grand Central Restaurant, bringing you an all-day dining experience with ala carte and buffet options. During breakfast, you’ll be served with an array of international and local cuisines such as dim sum, noodles, nasi liwet, nasi goreng, bubur ayam, oatmeal, salad, assorted pastries, egg omelettes, etc.

Indian food-lovers can savour in Man Aur Tan’s exceptional, traditional Indian cuisine – suitable for vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Order the THALI combo meals – prepared for plant and meat-lovers alike – considering that this is the restaurant’s highly recommended and much loved menu. Perfectly spiced lamb curry paired with garlic naan and grilled lamb biryani will leave you in a lamb galore. You can expect to spend around Rp75,000-200,000 on a meal here, and it’s open 11am-2pm for lunch and 6-10pm for dinner.

The Grand City Restaurant in the lobby, on the other hand, serves authentic Chinese cuisine along with its special “all you can eat” dim sum Sundays at 10:30am-2pm for 28 items as well as free flow Chinese tea and desserts. Scoot over, passing by the reception counter, you’ll find an idyllic spot to chill. Unwind over coffee, tea, cocktails, beer, or wine at the Times Square Bar. Play some billiards or catch up on your favorite sports team while quenching your thirst on a glass of Bintang – you literally don’t have to leave the premise to get a refreshing, cold glass of beer.

Events

Some events to look forward to at the Merlynn Park Hotel revolve around Indonesia’s public holiday celebrations such as Valentine’s Day, Chinese New Year Celebration and a Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Day breakfast with Santa Claus.

If staying overnight isn’t your main agenda, then consider the Merlynn Park Hotel as the place for you and your family to throw a grand celebration of you and your beloved saying “I do”. Two ballrooms are accessible, with the smallest facilitating to 500 people whereas the Casa Grande ballroom fits 600-1200 people. Indian and Chinese weddings are commonly celebrated with joy here, simple due to the vast space to accommodate the cheerful dance parties and big family gatherings all at once.

Or book your next special and private occasion at the Ze Star Lounge; open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7pm-1am. Dine and sway your body along to the DJ’s relaxing beats here.

Merlynn Park Hotel

Address: Jl. K.H. Hasyim Ashari 29-31, Central Jakarta.

Phone: (021)3002-6888 or (021)631-9999

Email: booking@merlynnparkhotel.com

Instagram @merlynnparkhotel and Facebook: Merlynn Park Hotel