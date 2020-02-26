Live in Opulence and Serenity at The Padmayana Senayan, where a Resort can be a Home

Are you seeking balance and harmony in your life? Look no further than The Padmayana Senayan. Located at Jalan Sinabung Raya, Kebayoran Baru, The Padmayana is strategically placed in a luxurious residential area, which also happens to be full of heritage.

Kebayoran Baru is known as the first tropical garden city in Indonesia. By having The Padmayana tucked amongst lush greenery and wrapped up in ultimate privacy, residents have the comfort to make their home in the midst of a serene setting to recover after a long day in the capital.

The name Padmayana itself is believed to bestow prosperity and revitalise the spirit of the residents with its mixture of two languages: Sanskrit and Somali. Padma is Sanskrit for lotus, whereas Ayana is Somali for luck and beauty.

As a 4,440 sqm property of 19 floors within one tower, there are a total of 145 limited units of three types: one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and the Penthouse. Feel secure while you take a rest as The Padmayana uses facial recognition technology to access entry points, along with a semi-private elevator.

With the well-being and opulence of its residents in mind, The Padmayana is nearby several entertainment hubs and other high-end apartment complexes, as well as public facilities such as:

Entertainment: Senayan City, Plaza Senayan, FX Sudirman, Pacific Place, Gandaria City, Mayestik Market, and Blok M Plaza.

Outdoor: GBK Senayan, Senayan Golf, and Sports Pertamina.

Education: Binus School, Binus International, Al-Azhar University, Mustopo University, Atmajaya University, and Lab School.

Hospital: RS Pertamina, RS Permata Hijau, and RS Pondok Indah.

With the well-being and opulence of its residents in mind, release your stress and forget about your worries by living inside the “resort in the city” concept at The Padmayana. Think of The Padmayana as your urban sanctuary to rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul without having to leave the city.

Overlook the best skyline view of Jakarta, day and night, while you walk around the luscious, tranquil sky gardens and koi ponds whenever you want to get fresh air. Dip into the warm, relaxing infinity pool along with its soothing jacuzzi. Have a sweet sweat session at the gym. Take a jog on the running track. Create fond, everlasting memories with loved ones while soothing the tensions in your body. Have your kids freely play at the fun children’s playground.

The next handover schedule of The Padmayana is set on the fourth quarter of 2020. Prices start from Rp3.8 billion.

For further details and to arrange a viewing of the property, visit The Padmayana’s showroom at Jalan Sinabung Raya No. 5B, Kebayoran Baru on Sunday-Saturday at 9am-6pm. You can also visit their website at www.thepadmayana.com, call 021 27518888 and WhatsApp 0819 27518888, follow on Instagram: @thepadmayana and subscribe to The Padmayana Apartment on YouTube.