List of the 100 Safest Countries From COVID-19

COVID-19 still threatens the world, but a number of countries have been deemed successful in controlling the pandemic.

Deep Knowledge Group, a consortium of companies and non-profit organisations owned by an investment company that was established in 2014 in Hong Kong called Deep Knowledge Ventures, wrote a recent report on the ranking of the safest countries in the world from the threat of the virus.

Based on the report, Switzerland is the safest country in the world today from COVID-19 meanwhile China secures in the 7th position whereas the United States ranks 58th.

This report refers to 130 quantitative and qualitative parameters and more than 11,400 data points falling into categories, such as quarantine efficiency, monitoring and detection, health system readiness, and government efficiency.

Interestingly, there were significant changes in security ratings during the pandemic months. Countries have initially reacted quickly to the crisis and had a high level of emergency preparedness ranked first.

Well, at this time a country with a resilient economy is ranked higher.

“Switzerland and Germany reach positions 1 and 2 in the study specifically because of their economic resilience. They are also careful to relax the lock and mandate of economic freeze in a fact-based and science-based manner, without compromising public health and safety, “wrote Deep Knowledge research.

So, where is Indonesia? This country turned out to be in the 97th spot out of 100 countries.

Indonesia’s position is far below Singapore in 4th place and Vietnam and Malaysia which are in position 20 and 30 respectively. Indonesia is also under Thailand (47), the Philippines (55) and Myanmar (83), but above Cambodia (98) and Laos (99).

The following is a list of 100 countries related to safety against COVID-19, according to the Deep Knowledge Group:

Switzerland Germany Israel Singapore Japan Austria China Australia New Zealand South Korea United Arab Emirates Canada Hong Kong Norway Denmark Taiwan Saudi Arabia Hungary Netherlands Vietnam Kuwait Iceland Bahrain Finland Luxembourg Qatar Liechtenstein Poland Lithuania Malaysia Latvia Slovenia Oman Greece Estonia Croatia Turkey Ireland Georgia Cyprus Chile Montenegro Czech Republic Malta Spain Portugal Thailand Bulgaria Greenland Mexico Uruguay Vatican City Italy Serbia Philippines India Romania United States Slovak Republic France Russia Argentina Belarus Monaco Sweden Ukraine Gibraltar United Kingdom South Africa San Marino Kazakhstan Bosnia-Herzegovina Iran Ecuador Azerbaijan Mongolia Lebanon Belgium Andorra Cayman Islands Armenia Moldova Myanmar Bangladesh Sri Lanka Egypt Tunisia Albania Jordan Panama Brazil Morocco Algeria Honduras Paraguay Peru Indonesia Cambodia Laos Bahamas

