Thursday, 11 June 2020

List of the 100 Safest Countries From COVID-19

by Indonesia Expat0493
COVID-19 still threatens the world, but a number of countries have been deemed successful in controlling the pandemic.

Deep Knowledge Group, a consortium of companies and non-profit organisations owned by an investment company that was established in 2014 in Hong Kong called Deep Knowledge Ventures, wrote a recent report on the ranking of the safest countries in the world from the threat of the virus.

Based on the report, Switzerland is the safest country in the world today from COVID-19 meanwhile China secures in the 7th position whereas the United States ranks 58th.

This report refers to 130 quantitative and qualitative parameters and more than 11,400 data points falling into categories, such as quarantine efficiency, monitoring and detection, health system readiness, and government efficiency.

Interestingly, there were significant changes in security ratings during the pandemic months. Countries have initially reacted quickly to the crisis and had a high level of emergency preparedness ranked first.

Well, at this time a country with a resilient economy is ranked higher.

“Switzerland and Germany reach positions 1 and 2 in the study specifically because of their economic resilience. They are also careful to relax the lock and mandate of economic freeze in a fact-based and science-based manner, without compromising public health and safety, “wrote Deep Knowledge research.

So, where is Indonesia? This country turned out to be in the 97th spot out of 100 countries.

Indonesia’s position is far below Singapore in 4th place and Vietnam and Malaysia which are in position 20 and 30 respectively. Indonesia is also under Thailand (47), the Philippines (55) and Myanmar (83), but above Cambodia (98) and Laos (99).

The following is a list of 100 countries related to safety against COVID-19, according to the Deep Knowledge Group:

  1. Switzerland
  2. Germany
  3. Israel
  4. Singapore
  5. Japan
  6. Austria
  7. China
  8. Australia
  9. New Zealand
  10. South Korea
  11. United Arab Emirates
  12. Canada
  13. Hong Kong
  14. Norway
  15. Denmark
  16. Taiwan
  17. Saudi Arabia
  18. Hungary
  19. Netherlands
  20. Vietnam
  21. Kuwait
  22. Iceland
  23. Bahrain
  24. Finland
  25. Luxembourg
  26. Qatar
  27. Liechtenstein
  28. Poland
  29. Lithuania
  30. Malaysia
  31. Latvia
  32. Slovenia
  33. Oman
  34. Greece
  35. Estonia
  36. Croatia
  37. Turkey
  38. Ireland
  39. Georgia
  40. Cyprus
  41. Chile
  42. Montenegro
  43. Czech Republic
  44. Malta
  45. Spain
  46. Portugal
  47. Thailand
  48. Bulgaria
  49. Greenland
  50. Mexico
  51. Uruguay
  52. Vatican City
  53. Italy
  54. Serbia
  55. Philippines
  56. India
  57. Romania
  58. United States
  59. Slovak Republic
  60. France
  61. Russia
  62. Argentina
  63. Belarus
  64. Monaco
  65. Sweden
  66. Ukraine
  67. Gibraltar
  68. United Kingdom
  69. South Africa
  70. San Marino
  71. Kazakhstan
  72. Bosnia-Herzegovina
  73. Iran
  74. Ecuador
  75. Azerbaijan
  76. Mongolia
  77. Lebanon
  78. Belgium
  79. Andorra
  80. Cayman Islands
  81. Armenia
  82. Moldova
  83. Myanmar
  84. Bangladesh
  85. Sri Lanka
  86. Egypt
  87. Tunisia
  88. Albania
  89. Jordan
  90. Panama
  91. Brazil
  92. Morocco
  93. Algeria
  94. Honduras
  95. Paraguay
  96. Peru
  97. Indonesia
  98. Cambodia
  99. Laos
  100. Bahamas

Source: Tribun News Bali

Image: Kompas

Also Read 36 Activities and Their COVID-19 Risks

