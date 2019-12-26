Last Solar Eclipse of the Decade Passes Over Indonesia

The last solar eclipse of the decade takes place today.

The moon is going to pass in front of the sun, at which point it will leave a glowing ring of sunlight around it, called a corona.

This cosmic phenomenon will be visible from several provinces in Indonesia, with Bali one if the areas with most visibility for people to witness the “ring of fire” in its most glorious form.

Planetarium Jakarta at Taman Ismail Marzuki (TIM) in Central Jakarta and PP-IPTEK Museum at Taman Mini Indonesia Indah in East Jakarta are holding special eclipse viewing events to mark the occasion.

Those looking at the sun this afternoon needs to remember that doing so is dangerous and can damage your eyes. It’s advisable to wear proper eye protection – eclipse glasses.

Check out Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency’s live streaming of the event to see how the eclipse unfolds from several provinces in Indonesia.

Source: Coconuts Jakarta

Image: The Jakarta Post