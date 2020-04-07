Large-Scale Social Restrictions in Jakarta to Start

Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto has signed a letter of approval for Large-Scale Social Restrictions (PSBB) for Jakarta on the evening of Monday 6th April 2020. The approval letter will be sent to the DKI Jakarta provincial government on Tuesday.

DKI Jakarta will be the first province to implement PSBB in further attempts to tackle the spread of the coronavirus. Governor of DKI Jakarta, Anies Baswedan, has welcomed the approval to implement the PSBB according to its regional capabilities.

How will PSBB, or social restrictions be applied in Jakarta?

Referring to the Ministry of Health Regulation (PMK) Number 9 year 2020 regarding PSBB guidelines, there are a number of actions that should be carried out by the local government, if the PSBB applies.

According to article 12, in the event that PSBB is established by the Minister, the government must implement and observe the provisions of the legislation, including consistently encouraging and socialising a clean and healthy lifestyle to the community.

Then, article 13 explains that PSBB covers schools and workplaces, restrictions on activities in public facilities, social and cultural activities, transportation systems, other activities specific to defence and security issues, as well as religious activities.

Article 13 paragraph 3 states that schools and workplaces will be closed, but places such as offices or strategic institutions that provide services related to defence and security, public order, food needs, fuel oil and gas, health services, economy, finance, communication, industry, export and import, distribution, logistics, and other basic necessities will still be able to operate

Restrictions on activities in public facilities can also be implemented in the form of restrictions on the number of people gather and distance settings. Meanwhile, the restriction of social and cultural activities is applicable during the pandemic may be extended if there is still evidence of COVID-19 in the population.

Article 13 paragraph 7, states that a place or public facility is excluded if they fall into one of the following categories:

Supermarket, minimarket, market, shop or place selling medicines, medical equipment, food needs, staple goods, essential goods, fuel oil, gas, and energy; Health care facilities or other facilities in order to fulfil health services; and A place or public facility to fulfil the basic needs of other residents including sports activities.

Article 13 paragraph 10 regulates the restrictions on transportation modes, with exclusions for:

Transportation modes for passengers that are either public or private with respect to the number of passengers, whilst keeping an appropriate distance between passengers; and Transportation mode of goods by observing the fulfilment of basic needs of the population.

In government regulation number 9 the year 2020, areas that have an exemption must still pay attention to the restriction on crowds and gatherings as well take their guidance according to the protocols, laws, and regulations.

The Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Police confirmed there will be no restrictions on entering and exiting Jakarta in regards to PSBB.

“Ministry of Health Regulations number 9 the year 2020 does not mention restrictions on access, getting into and out of a region, only restrictions on the number of passengers,” said Traffic Director of the Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Police and Police Chief Commissioner Sambodo Purnomo Yogo.

Lastly, Article 14 stated that the government must coordinate with relevant agencies, including law enforcement officers, security parties, health facilities managers, and local logistics agencies in order for PSBB to run effectively and smoothly.

Source: Kompas

Image: Kumparan