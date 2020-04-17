Krakatau Medika Open for COVID-19 Rapid Test

Krakatau Medika Hospital (RSKM), owned by BUMN Krakatau Steel, has opened a COVID19 rapid test service.

“With what we are facing, this special outbreak in Cilegon has increased in intensity, so as a community service for prevention, initial screening of patients who want to check whether they’re positive for the virus; we provide these services,” said Senior Officer of Public Relations and CSR, Agus Wirawan in Cilegon,

The service costs from Rp400,000 to Rp2,000,000. The BUMN-owned hospital initially only opened an independent rapid testing site for Krakatau Steel Group employees. However, the general public is now welcome to do the test as well.

The cost of the rapid test appeared on a flyer that spread among the people of Cilegon. There are 3 packages for rapid test examination: package A is Rp495,000; package B is Rp575,000; and package C is Rp2,034,500. The fee includes consulting a doctor for laboratory tests. In addition, there is a PCR test, or throat swab, offered at a rate of Rp2,229,000.

“The BPJS is actually to support the rapid test; it is not covered by the BPJS unless it is stated positive or PDP, then we will coordinate with the regional government to the central government,” Agus said.

Source: Detik

Image: Detik