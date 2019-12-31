Jokowi Sees in New Year in Yogyakarta

President Joko Widodo will spend his time during New Year’s Eve 2020 in the Special Region of Yogyakarta, since he is in the city on a working visit already.

“I did not celebrate. I was in Yogyakarta after inaugurating the Kamijoro Dam and staying overnight,” Joko Widodo said after inaugurating the Kamijoro Dam in Kulon Progo Regency.

He said he chose Yogyakarta because of the Sultan of the Palace Ngayogyakarta Hadiningrat Sri, HB X. “Here I can meet Ngarso Dalem (Sri Sultan HB X), it is special,” he said.

President Joko Widodo, who is fondly known as Jokowi, hopes that Indonesia will get better in 2020.

“I pray that it will be better,” he hoped.

Source: Antaranews

Image: Suara Merdeka

See: President Jokowi Inaugurates First Toll Road in Kalimantan