Jokowi Prepares Labuan Bajo to be a Super Premium Tourist Destination

President Joko Widodo led a limited meeting to prepare Labuan Bajo in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) to become a super premium tourist destination.

“The development of the super premium destination fo

r Labuan Bajo will begin to be addressed at the beginning of this year and there are a number of things I want to emphasise here relating to Labuan Bajo,” President Jokowi said on Monday 20th January.

“The first thing is related to the arrangement of the region; we really want the tourist market segment here to be those whose budget is higher than most tourists. Therefore, we need to integrate well with regards to neatness, cleanliness, comfort, and safety for tourists, ” the President continued.

The President also considered that there is still a need to add a number of new hotels in Labuan Bajo. HeHe added that there are 5 zones that must be arranged.

First is Bukit Pramuka, second is Bukit Air, third in the container port in the passenger dock, fourth is the Marina area, and fifth is the Kampung Ujung zone, “said the President. He also stressed that the five zones could become an integrated public space.

“So it can present a beautiful landscape which has become a driving force for the development of a community center in Labuan Bajo,” the President added. Jokowi has also ordered the addition of infrastructure at Komodo Airport, Labuan Bajo.

“Regarding infrastructure, we hope that this year the runway and terminal will start. Everything is ready and we hope that this airport will get more traffic because the operators have the ability and have a network to bringing tourists to Labuan Bajo, “explained the President.

Source: Antaranews

Image: Traveloka