Tuesday, 26 May 2020

Jakarta’s Malls Ready to Reopen, PSBB Depends on Public

by Indonesia Expat0159
The Governor of DKI Jakarta, Anies Baswedan, has invited the people of the city to continue to be disciplined in implementing large-scale social restrictions (PSBB).

“We have to be disciplined in carrying out social restrictions; the virus is transmitted through meetings and we don’t want to get infected through social meetings, specifically in the area of ??DKI Jakarta,” Anies said.

He also said that the two-week extension of PSBB is set to end on 4th June, which is the moment to determine whether to end or extend the measures. “Because the Jakarta PSBB ends on 4th June, whether this PSBB is finished or extended, it really depends on the existing epidemiological figures,” Anies explained.

At this time,  experts are continuing to monitor transmission rates. “What determines whether PSBB is extended or not is not actually based on the government nor the experts,” he stressed.

Previously, Anies expressed hope that people’s lives would return to normal along with the decrease in positive cases of COVID-19. “DKI Jakarta Provincial Government, together with the DKI Jakarta Task Force, explained to the entire community that Jakarta will extend the PSBB status for 14 days covering 22nd May – 4th June. This will be the last PSBB, if we are disciplined,” Anies said on Tuesday 19th May 2020.

Meanwhile, the DKI Jakarta Indonesian Shopping Centre Management Association (APPBI) said as many as 60 malls are ready to resume operations on 5th June, the day after the expiration of the Jakarta’s PSBB.

Jakarta APPBI Chairman Ellen Hidayat said a number of mall operational adjustments were being made, one of them being the change in operational hours to only nine hours from the previous 12 hours, adjusting from 10am-10pm to 11am-8pm.

“Adjustments for the new normal transition period will be determined by each mall’s manager,” said Ellen. In addition, she stated that not all shops or tenants will open when malls resume operations. At present, the rules regarding the types of shops that can open are still being reviewed.

Referring to the PSBB policy, business categories that may still operate include sectors that provide basic needs, namely food and beverages, health, and pharmacies. Meanwhile, business categories that are prohibited from operating include theatres, salons, children’s entertainment, and others where it’s difficult to implement physical distancing.

“When it reopens, we don’t yet know whether the category can be opened or it must follow,”

Ellen said. She says she’s made sure the mall managers would impose COVID-19 national health protocols that will apply to every visitor and worker.

At least 60 malls may open on 5th June, followed by a number of other malls that will follow in resuming operations on 8th June.

The following are the 60 malls ready to open on 5th June:

  1. Plaza Indonesia
  2. FX Sudirman
  3. ITC Mangga Dua
  4. ITC Cempaka Mas
  5. Golden Truly
  6. Gajah Mada Plaza
  7. Senayan City
  8. ITC Roxy Mas
  9. Mangga Dua Mall
  10. Mangga 2 Square
  11. Plaza Atrium
  12. Plaza Kenari Mas
  13. Thamrin City
  14. Harco Pasar Baru
  15. Jakarta Design Center
  16. Plaza Glodok
  17. ITC Permata Hijau
  18. Kota Kasablanka
  19. Gandaria City
  20. Plaza Blok M
  21. Onebel Park
  22. Lippo Mall Kemang
  23. The Plaza Semanggi
  24. Pacific Place
  25. Pejaten Village
  26. ITC Kuningan
  27. Transmart Cilandak
  28. Pondok Indah Mall
  29. Ciputra World Jakarta/Lotte Shopping Avenue
  30. Kuningan City
  31. Blok M Square
  32. ITC Fatmawati
  33. Kalibata City Square
  34. Ambasador Mall
  35. Blok M Mall
  36. Plaza Mebel
  37. Taman Anggrek Mall
  38. Lippo Mall Puri
  39. Taman Palem Mall
  40. Puri Indah Mall
  41. Mal Ciputra Jakarta
  42. Central Park Mall dan Neo Soho Mall
  43. PX Pavilioun
  44. Seasons City
  45. Lippo Plaza Kramat Jati
  46. Cibubur Junction
  47. Mall Cipinang Indah
  48. Tamini Square
  49. AEON MALL Jakarta Garden City
  50. Arion Mall
  51. Buaran Plaza
  52. Bassura Mall
  53. Pulogadung Trade Center
  54. Pusat Grosir Cililitan
  55. Pluit Village Mall
  56. Emporium Pluit Mall
  57. Pluit Junction
  58. Baywalk Mall
  59. WTC Mangga Dua
  60. Koja Trade Center

Malls to open on 8th June 2020:

  1. Grand Indonesia
  2. Teras Benhil
  3. Summarecon Mal Kelapa Gading
  4. Sunter Mall

Source: CNBC Indonesia and CNN Indonesia

