Jakarta’s Malls Ready to Reopen, PSBB Depends on Public

The Governor of DKI Jakarta, Anies Baswedan, has invited the people of the city to continue to be disciplined in implementing large-scale social restrictions (PSBB).

“We have to be disciplined in carrying out social restrictions; the virus is transmitted through meetings and we don’t want to get infected through social meetings, specifically in the area of ??DKI Jakarta,” Anies said.

He also said that the two-week extension of PSBB is set to end on 4th June, which is the moment to determine whether to end or extend the measures. “Because the Jakarta PSBB ends on 4th June, whether this PSBB is finished or extended, it really depends on the existing epidemiological figures,” Anies explained.

At this time, experts are continuing to monitor transmission rates. “What determines whether PSBB is extended or not is not actually based on the government nor the experts,” he stressed.

Previously, Anies expressed hope that people’s lives would return to normal along with the decrease in positive cases of COVID-19. “DKI Jakarta Provincial Government, together with the DKI Jakarta Task Force, explained to the entire community that Jakarta will extend the PSBB status for 14 days covering 22nd May – 4th June. This will be the last PSBB, if we are disciplined,” Anies said on Tuesday 19th May 2020.

Meanwhile, the DKI Jakarta Indonesian Shopping Centre Management Association (APPBI) said as many as 60 malls are ready to resume operations on 5th June, the day after the expiration of the Jakarta’s PSBB.

Jakarta APPBI Chairman Ellen Hidayat said a number of mall operational adjustments were being made, one of them being the change in operational hours to only nine hours from the previous 12 hours, adjusting from 10am-10pm to 11am-8pm.

“Adjustments for the new normal transition period will be determined by each mall’s manager,” said Ellen. In addition, she stated that not all shops or tenants will open when malls resume operations. At present, the rules regarding the types of shops that can open are still being reviewed.

Referring to the PSBB policy, business categories that may still operate include sectors that provide basic needs, namely food and beverages, health, and pharmacies. Meanwhile, business categories that are prohibited from operating include theatres, salons, children’s entertainment, and others where it’s difficult to implement physical distancing.

Ellen said. She says she’s made sure the mall managers would impose COVID-19 national health protocols that will apply to every visitor and worker.

At least 60 malls may open on 5th June, followed by a number of other malls that will follow in resuming operations on 8th June.

The following are the 60 malls ready to open on 5th June:

Plaza Indonesia FX Sudirman ITC Mangga Dua ITC Cempaka Mas Golden Truly Gajah Mada Plaza Senayan City ITC Roxy Mas Mangga Dua Mall Mangga 2 Square Plaza Atrium Plaza Kenari Mas Thamrin City Harco Pasar Baru Jakarta Design Center Plaza Glodok ITC Permata Hijau Kota Kasablanka Gandaria City Plaza Blok M Onebel Park Lippo Mall Kemang The Plaza Semanggi Pacific Place Pejaten Village ITC Kuningan Transmart Cilandak Pondok Indah Mall Ciputra World Jakarta/Lotte Shopping Avenue Kuningan City Blok M Square ITC Fatmawati Kalibata City Square Ambasador Mall Blok M Mall Plaza Mebel Taman Anggrek Mall Lippo Mall Puri Taman Palem Mall Puri Indah Mall Mal Ciputra Jakarta Central Park Mall dan Neo Soho Mall PX Pavilioun Seasons City Lippo Plaza Kramat Jati Cibubur Junction Mall Cipinang Indah Tamini Square AEON MALL Jakarta Garden City Arion Mall Buaran Plaza Bassura Mall Pulogadung Trade Center Pusat Grosir Cililitan Pluit Village Mall Emporium Pluit Mall Pluit Junction Baywalk Mall WTC Mangga Dua Koja Trade Center

Malls to open on 8th June 2020:

Grand Indonesia Teras Benhil Summarecon Mal Kelapa Gading Sunter Mall

Source: CNBC Indonesia and CNN Indonesia