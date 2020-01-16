Jakarta’s Best Apartment Complex to Live in 2020

At LetsMoveIndonesia, we have visited every premium apartment complex at one time or another, so it takes a lot to get us excited.

In 2019, a new complex hit the market and it’s taking Jakarta by storm. Its location, price, and facilities have elevated this apartment to another level. The name? South Hills.

But why is it the hottest real estate in Jakarta? In this article we’ll explain why.

1. Location

South Hills is located along Jl. Denpasar in Setiabudi: an area renowned for good quality housing such as Setiabudi Skygarden, Four Seasons, and La Vie. This area is prime Jakarta real estate due to its great access points to Kuningan, Mega Kuningan, Thamrin, Sudirman, and Menteng. All of these locations are reachable within a few minutes and because it is nestled on a back road, you can avoid the congested roads and cruise to your most frequented areas with little or no problem.

If you don’t mind a brisk walk to the hustle and bustle of Mega Kuingan, it is a 15-minute walk away from some of Jakarta’s most famous and popular bars. In addition, the Kuningan City Mall is literally a short walk away, meaning you can go about your weekly shop conveniently and without the need for transportation.

2. Facilities

Nowadays, most new apartment complexes come with state-of-the-art facilities and designs, yet many fail to fulfil expectations when construction is finally finished. Whether the design is too optimistic or the final feel is too clinical, South Hills on the other hand, has well and truly hit the mark.

The facilities are exceptional and unrivalled, even by the higher-end developments that have sprouted up over the last few years. South Hills boasts incredible facilities which include: a cinema, tennis courts, meeting rooms, three fitness studios, an extremely modern gym that’s fully fitted out with professional equipment, steam and sauna rooms, plunge pools, a large outdoor pool, a BBQ area, a library, a function hall, and even a pool room to sharpen up your snooker skills.

All the facilities are located on the ground floor, making it easy to navigate and perfect for spending the day away from Jakarta’s notorious traffic.

3. General Feel

The feel throughout the complex is luxurious and tastefully decorated, without feeling too modern or cold. The furnishings are all modern and warmhearted, guaranteed to impress your friends and family should they visit.

The entrance gate has a feel of grandeur when you arrive, coupled with excellent security, keeping the occupants safe and sound. There is a spacious lobby with the high ceilings that are usually reserved for high-end developments; however, everything about this complex is luxurious, except the price, which we will come to later.

4. Developer

Every good complex needs a good developer and this one is no exception.

The developer Tankian is responsible for some of the most prestigious developments in Jakarta, such as JW Marriot Hotel, The Ritz Carlton Mega Kuningan, Centennial Tower, Pacific Place Residence, Sudirman Mansion, and Botanica to name just a few. Their years of expertise and knowledge have helped cultivate South Hills into the incredible development that it has become.

5. Overall Finish

The finish is exceptional. No stone has been left unturned and the thoughtfulness of design and utilities is evident. As small as the details may be – whether it is hairdryers in the changing rooms, or the quality snooker cues in the games lounge – this attention to detail is testament to the designers’ abilities and vision. You could easily mistake South Hills for a five-star luxury resort.

6. Living Space

Although some could argue the layout of the apartments may come across as “boxy” or “compact”, rest assured the living space is designed well with comfortable living stationed at its heart.

In Indonesia, most apartment complexes in this price bracket come pretty bare and without some of the basic essentials needed to move straight in. However, South Hills provides all the basics to ensure uniformity and quality throughout every apartment. Whether that is uniform quality doors, stylish and modern fully stocked kitchens, or built-in wardrobes in the bedrooms, it ensures all of the units are of good quality, notwithstanding individual personal preferences in regards to furniture and basic interior design.

Additional points of interest are that every unit has a private lift, a spacious balcony – something less frequent these days – as well as built-in air conditioning, which helps not only create a more luxurious feel, but also creates a more aesthetically pleasing look in the apartments.

7. Price

With all of the benefits of South Hills, it would be easy to assume that the price would be unobtainable. Instead, it falls into the same price category as other notable Jakarta favourites such as Setiabudi Sky Garden, Bellagio Residence, Ciputra World Two, and Denpasar Residence – the only thing being that the quality and facilities outshine all of them.

In our opinion, apart from arguably District Eight in SCBD, there is no competition for South Hills in this price category. Currently, it is the king of the castle and unless something exceptional comes along soon, it won’t be toppled off its perch for quite some time.

General Rental Prices and Sizes:

One-bedroom: US$1,150-1,500 per month (Rp16 million-21 million)/68-73 sqm

Two-bedroom: US$1,500-2,000 per month (Rp21 million-28 million)/87-101 sqm

Three-bedroom: US$2,400-2,700 per month (Rp33 million-37 million)/123-143 sqm

