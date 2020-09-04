Jakarta Residents Chose to Enter Coffins for Violating Face Mask Regulation

The East Jakarta City Government imposed a sanction which meant residents who were found not wearing masks in public to enter a coffin for a few minutes.

This sanction is one of the options given to offenders rather than paying fines or doing social work.

Pasar Rebo Deputy Chief Santoso said that at least seven people had been caught in a raid on Kalisari Highway in Pasar Rebo, East Jakarta. “There were three people who made the choice to enter the coffin,” he said.

Santoso added that they chose to enter the coffin and lay down inside it as a way to shorten their sentence of community work. If they chose sanctions of doing social work such as cleaning public facilities, the labour would last around one hour.

“I asked them why they didn’t pay a fine instead? Apparently, they don’t have money,” he said.

Santoso said he hoped that the offenders who chose to get into the coffin, even for a brief time, were able to reflect on the dangers of COVID-19. Thus, it can create a deterrent so that everyone will continue to adhere to health protocols laid out by the Indonesian government.

Source: Kompas

Image: Telegraaf.nl