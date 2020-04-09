Jakarta Produces Less Rubbish During Pandemic

The Environmental Service (DLH) of DKI Jakarta has noted a reduction in rubbish tonnage from Jakarta to TPS Bantargebang. Waste is averaging 620 tons per day during the outbreak of coronavirus.

Head of DLH DKI Jakarta, Andono Warih, stated that the decline was due to the implementation of work from home (WFH), a policy initiated by Governor of Jakarta Anies Baswedan which started on 16th March 2020.

“This is in comparison with the average daily data period of 1-15th March 2020 before the application of WFH, with the average garbage tonnage over 16-31st March 2020 after the introduction of WFH,” explained Andono.

According to Andono, a decrease in activities has also caused a decrease in rubbish going to landfills.

“The policy of working, learning, and worshipping from home reduces garbage primarily from commercial sources, such as hotels, malls, restaurants, offices, and tourist attractions,” he explained.

Andono encouraged people to be more active in the reduction of waste, especially with conditions like today where most people are working from home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Liputan 6